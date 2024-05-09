Taylor Swift's latest album is truly appealing to Lana Del Rey. She's loving every song and is fully engrossed in it.



During an interview at the Met Gala red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6th, Lana Del Rey spilled the beans on her favourite track from Taylor Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.



She said, "The one, 'Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?', "whatever that title was."



"It's beautiful," she added of the album, released April 19.



The tenth song on TTPD album is called Who's Afraid of Little Old Me. It's one of the five tracks solely written by Taylor Swift on the 31-song Anthology edition of the album. In this song, Taylor Swift, who has won Grammy awards, talks about and makes fun of how people see her as a famous person.



As per Vogue, At the 2024 Met Gala, Lana Del Rey wore a special outfit designed by Seán McGirr from Alexander McQueen. She was paying tribute to the theme of the event, which was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, by drawing inspiration from an old Alexander McQueen design from the fall 2006 collection.

Lana Del Ray and Taylor Swift: A Collaboration and Friendship

Del Rey and the singer from Fortnight had worked together before on a song called Snow on the Beach from Taylor Swift's earlier album, Midnights, which came out in 2022. They both went to the Grammy Awards in 2024 together in February. When Taylor Swift won the Album of the Year award, she mentioned Del Rey in her acceptance speech. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

At that moment, Taylor Swift expressed that she believes many female artists wouldn't be where they are today without the influence of Lana Del Rey's work. She described Lana as a legacy artist, someone who's currently at the peak of her career and considered a legend. Taylor expressed feeling fortunate to know Lana and to call her a friend.

The Enchanting Collaboration: Insights from Jack Antonoff

Recently, musician and producer Jack Antonoff also shared his insights on the enchanting collaboration between Swift and Del Rey during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. He spoke about the magic that comes with working alongside both artists, highlighting the creative synergy and unique energy they bring to their collaborations.

The frontman of The Bleachers discussed in March how, each time he attempts something new, he jokes that he must still be gifted because success shouldn't continue to unfold in this way. That seems very magical to him. With Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and his band, he feels the same way. Additionally, Antonoff stated that in certain long-term relationships, he is the complete opposite of successful. He often questions how long they can maintain the spark, so it seems like the more he does, the less he anticipates it. He's just grateful that it's there, and he doesn't know where it comes from or where it goes. But one thing he's noticed is that anyone who claims to know where it comes from and where it goes burns out pretty quick.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lana Del Rey Reveals Her Favorite TTPD’s Taylor Swift Track After She Poses With Kim Kardashian At Met Gala 2024