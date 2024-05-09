Kristen Stewart Criticizes Hollywood For ‘Phony’ Attempts To Overcome Patriarchy; Cites Margot Robbie And Others

Twilight actress Kristen Stewart recently graced the cover of Porter Magazine. In a critique of Hollywood's self-congratulatory attitude, the writer points out that the industry has not truly dismissed the patriarchy. Instead, it has given selected women the leverage to hold positions of power within the studio system.

While there is definitely progress being made, Stewart rang the alarm, declaring that the changes for women in Hollywood are not as extensive as Hollywood may want them to be.

Kristen Stewart talks about patriarchy

Talking about patriarchy, Stewart voices a common frustration in the film industry, where diversity and inclusion efforts can sometimes feel superficial. Stewart said, “It’s easy for them to be like, ‘Look what we’re doing. We’re making Maggie Gyllenhaal’s movie! We’re making Margot Robbie’s movie!’ And you’re like, ‘We’re making Maggie Gyllenhaal’s movie! We’re making Margot Robbie’s movie!’ Ok, cool. You’ve chosen four.'”

“And I’m in awe of those women, I love those women, [but] it feels phony,” Stewart continued, and said, "If we’re congratulating each other for broadening perspective, when we haven’t really done enough, then we stop broadening."

Kristen Stewart on her struggle to get financing for her feature directorial debut

Kristen Stewart opened up and said that she has spent the last several years struggling to get financing for her feature directorial debut, The Chronology of Water. Talking to her, she told Variety that she’s no longer interested in taking on new acting projects until she gets her directorial effort off the ground.

The movie is an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir of the same name and has had Imogen Poots attached to star in the lead role for a few years. There is no official confirmation of when the project will begin yet.

