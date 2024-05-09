Intruder Detained At Drake's Toronto Mansion After Attempted Break-in Following Shooting Incident

Drake has been making rounds in the media due to his ongoing feud with rapper Kendrick Lamar. He also made it to the headlines recently due to the shooting incident that involved his security guard.

This time, Drake is being talked about in the media because of the attempted break-in attempt that occurred in his mansion. Read ahead to know more about it.

More on the break-in incident at Drake's mansion

As per The Hollywood Reporter, an intruder allegedly tried to enter Drake’s Toronto mansion. According to the outlet, the intruder is currently held in custody by the police.

The Toronto Police Department’s spokesperson revealed to the CityNews that the “Officers were called after a person attempted to gain access to the property.” The spokesperson further shared, “The person was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.”

This incident comes after the rapper’s security guard was shot on Tuesday outside the Hotline Bling rapper’s mansion, at Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue in the Bridle Path district.

According to the publication, inspector Paul Krawczyk said, "That person was working apparently as a security guard at the residence. He was standing outside the gates in front of the residence when the shooting occurred." The victim is currently in the hospital.

SHOOTING:

Bayview Ave & Lawrence Ave E

2:09 am

- reports of a shooting

- police o/s

- man transported to hospital with serious injuries

- suspect fled in a vehicle

- unknown description#GO978573

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 7, 2024

Is the shooting incident linked to Drake's beef against Kendrick Lamar?

Both the rappers’ back-to-back diss tracks directed toward each other are just making the beef stronger. The Damn rapper and Signs rapper have made some serious accusations against each other in their respective diss tracks.

As per Variety, the police expressed that it's very early to say that the shooting was related to the ongoing feud between the two rappers. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us diss track released on Saturday included Drake’s house’s image on Google Maps on its cover.

