Sam Raimi And Gillian Greene: What Does Their Legal Separation Paperwork Suggest About Divorce Filing? Report

Gillian Greene has recently filed for divorce with her husband and one of the most acclaimed directors at the moment, Sam Raimi.

Together, they have a huge family and have spent more than 3 decades together. If you wish to know who would be affected the most by this filing, keep scrolling.

Gillian Greene files for divorce with Sam Raimi

After spending more than 30 years together, things have started to turn bitter between Sam Raimi and his wife, Gillian Greene.

Being a film producer and a director herself, she has plenty of movie credits attached to her name. As she is planning to get separated from the Spider-Man director, she might also take a bit of his hugely built empire.

As per the court documents reported by PEOPLE, the producer has filed for divorce in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, while citing irreconcilable differences.

Although there is no mention of a prenup, she has also requested in her court document that Sam Raimi cover her attorney fees.

As listed in the court documents, their marriage date is mentioned to be September 17, 1993; however, their date of separation is mentioned as "TBD."

While they have five children together, all of them are adults; hence, there would be no custody issues involved in this divorce filing.

Projects Sam Raimi might be working on currently

While Sam Raimi is a globally acclaimed director and is widely appreciated for his work on the Spider-Man film franchise as well as his take on Evil Dead, he has more great credits under his belt.

His other projects include the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Gift, and For Love of the Game.

About his upcoming project, he will be working as a producer on Dont Move, to which Netflix has acquired worldwide rights, as reported by Variety last month. As per the report, the movie will star Kelsey Asbille and Finn Wittrock and will depict the story of a “seasoned serial killer.”

Along with that, the industry had heard plenty of rumors about Sam Raimi working on the fourth installment of his Tobey Maguire-starring Spider-Man series. About which the director stated to Comic Book Resources, "Well, I haven't heard about that yet. I did read that, but I'm not actually working on it yet.”

