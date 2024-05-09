Ariana Grande described stepping into Glinda's footsteps as an exhilarating experience. At the 2024 Met Gala, she told Variety that her first day on the Wicked set, with costar Cynthia Erivo and director Jon M. Chu, was extremely emotional. Grande sobbed happy tears as she remembered holding hands with Erivo and Chu. She vividly remembered Chu's greeting words, Welcome to Wicked, which was a touching moment that she will treasure forever.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo: From on-screen chemistry to off-screen sisterhood

Ariana Grande emphasized her close relationship with Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba in Wicked, saying, "She is really truly my sister. We really found what we needed in each other."

The couple, along with costar Jeff Goldblum, who plays the Wizard, posed for photos at the Metropolitan Museum of Art at the annual gala in New York City. Their off-screen friendship parallels the chemistry they bring to their roles in the upcoming two-part musical film adaption directed by Jon M. Chu.

The timeless tale continues to enchant audiences on Broadway and beyond

Wicked, based on the 2003 musical of the same name, continues to enthrall audiences on Broadway even after more than two decades. As a prelude to The Wizard of Oz, the story focuses on the origins of "a green-skinned woman who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West."

Adapted from Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, both the stage show and the impending film provide a new take on the legendary story.

Ariana Grande teases fans with Wicked remake details at Met Gala

Erivo and Grande stepped into the roles of Elphaba and Glinda in November 2021, marking a significant moment for the highly anticipated Wicked adaptation. Director Chu later hinted at more details, revealing that the project would be released in two parts. At the Met Gala, Grande remained tight-lipped about specifics but expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I wish I could say more than I can."

She assured fans that more information would be revealed "very soon." Despite the secrecy, Grande couldn't contain her excitement, describing the experience as "extraordinary, transformative, and beautiful." She emphasized her deep connection to the project, confessing her love for it since she was just 10 years old.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo share mutual admiration at Met Gala

Erivo and Grande shared a mutual admiration for each other's talents during their conversation with Variety at the Met Gala. Erivo praised Grande's authenticity, noting how she consistently "wears her heart on her sleeve." She commended Grande for her openness and generosity in her performances, making it easy for their scenes together. Grande reciprocated the praise, highlighting Erivo's ability to humanize her character, Elphaba, extraordinarily. She was particularly struck by Erivo's expressive eyes and hands, describing her performance as "otherworldly."

Grande expressed her deep appreciation for their time filming together, emphasizing that every moment with Erivo was unforgettable. Fans can anticipate the release of Wicked: Part One in theaters on Nov. 27, followed by Part Two on Nov. 26, 2025.

