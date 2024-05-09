In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, actor Matt Damon spilled that he initially approached the rock band U2, asking them to feature in the documentary Kiss the Future, which he co-produced with fellow actor Ben Affleck. The film features the four-year-long siege of Sarajevo during the Bosnia War in the 1990s.

How did Matt Damon convince U2 to join the project?

Damon revealed that the band was initially hesitant to be a part of this story. It was Damon who approached the band first off and told them about the project, and while he was initially unsure why the band was not agreeing to the proposal, he quickly understood their reasons. "And I talked to them and realized why — they didn't want the movie to be about them."

The story also chronicles the art movement that flourished in the backdrop of a civil war, and how U2's music was a getaway for the people under siege. Bill Carter, who was an American Aid worker, got in contact with the rock band after he arrived in the city of Sarajevo distressed by war, and got a chance to interview them ahead of their concert in Italy. The interview aired on Sarajevo's national television, while the band made sure to raise awareness about the war throughout their tour in the 90s. They ultimately performed in the city in 1997 once the war had ended.

"They were like, 'We don't want to be centered in this story,'" revealed Damon, further adding that he and Cicin-Sain made sure to primarily highlight stories of Sarajevo people during the war, whilst also mentioning their relationship with U2’s music. "We were like, 'No, it's about this incredible thing that you guys did,” the Oppenheimer star informed PEOPLE, adding that they reassured the band members that the story would be about art as a means of resistance in a war-torn society.

Kiss The Future premiered at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival:

Kiss The Future premiered at The Berlin Film Festival in February 2023 and was a brainchild of Cicin Sain, born to a Serbian mother and a Croatian father. He spent his early childhood in Yugoslavia and then lived with his father in Croatia during wartime.

