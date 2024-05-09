WATCH: Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan apologizes to a woman at an event for THIS reason; Netizens laud him for his gesture

Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan has time and again proved his mettle in the industry with his versatile acting skills. The actor never fails to impress his fans and followers. Now, the actor made an appearance at an event, and a heartwarming gesture by Babil Khan from the same event has gone viral on social media.

Babil Khan's sweet gesture is winning hearts

Babil Khan recently attended an event, and a moment from the same has gone viral on the internet. In the video, Babil approached the photographers to meet them and take photos with them. While he was talking with the photographers, a woman stood in the designated picture booth. Without noticing her, Babil stepped behind her, obstructing her view.

However, as soon as Babil saw her, he got embarrassed and hid his face with his hands. The actor immediately apologized, "I am so sorry."

As the woman asked Babil to get his pictures clicked first, he resisted and said, "No, no ma'am, I am so sorry." After she got her pictures clicked, Babil apologized to her again. But she told him, "You need not be sorry."

Social media users praised Babil's down-to-earth personality and his kind gesture. Some users also said that he is exactly like his father. "He is so kind," wrote one user. Another user wrote, "He is so kind and have a pure heart just like his father." "He's got the most friendliest vibe," wrote one user. "Indeed a true gentleman," expressed another user.

Check out the viral video here:

Babil Khan on the work front

Babil Khan entered the world of acting with his debut in the film Qala (2022), sharing the screen with Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Varun Grover. Directed by Anvita Dutt, the film premiered on Netflix. Subsequently, he featured in The Railway Men alongside Kay Kay Menon, R. Madhavan, Divyenndu, and more.

Up next, he will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s The Umesh Chronicles, where he stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ: Babil Khan donates Rs 50,000 to NGO on Irrfan Khan’s death anniversary; Man says, ‘Your support gives us…’