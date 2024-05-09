Mariah Carey Opens Up About Wanting To 'No Longer Be Here' While Her 2018 Song Portrait
Mariah Carey discusses her desire to no longer be here while writing her 2018 song Portrait, sharing her vulnerability in a forthcoming Words + Music installment titled Portrait of a Portrait.
Mariah Carey shows her emotions in a raw moment from her Words + Music episode with Audible, disclosing a time in her life when she felt aimless. The singer-songwriter shares her honest worry about the future while writing Portrait, sharing the uncertainties she went through.
Carey's reflections provide an insight into the song's emotional journey as she wrestled with the issue, "Where do I go from here?" In this unique video, Portrait of a Portrait, fans may learn more about Carey's innermost ideas and the songwriting process.
Mariah Carey reflects on How Do I Disappear in candid audible clip
Mariah Carey explores the deep reflection that went into writing the song How Do I Disappear, which is off her album Caution. Carey examines the important query raised by the song's title in an exclusive Audible clip, sharing the intense sense of uncertainty and captivity she was feeling at the time.
With her open perspective, Carey gives listeners an unvarnished look into her creative process while highlighting the gut-wrenching dread and vulnerability that come with facing the unknown. Carey encourages listeners to engage with the emotional depth of her music and the important issues it tackles through her reflective reflections.
Mariah Carey reflects on portrait in exclusive audible release
In the soon-to-be Audible book Portrait of a Portrait, Mariah Carey gives fans a very intimate look inside her song Portrait. Carey dives into the anguish and uncertainty she went through when she was writing the song, sharing her reflections on the words and feelings that inspired it.
The Audible release, slated for May 23rd, promises an intimate look into Carey's creative process and a House-only remix of the original song. Carey promises an extraordinary and unforgettable experience as she welcomes listeners into the Butterfly Lounge for an uncensored look into her inner world.
Mariah Carey's Words + Music Joins Esteemed Lineup
Alongside musical greats like John Legend, Pete Townshend, Snoop Dogg, and Eddie Vedder, Mariah Carey becomes the latest addition to the esteemed group of performers contributing to Audible's Words + Music series. In Portrait of a Portrait, Carey's installment, she provides a close-up look into her songwriting process and the feelings that went into creating Portrait.
In honor of the anniversary of her critically acclaimed album The Emancipation of Mimi, Carey recently held a Vegas residency called Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live, which is followed by this release. In order to learn more about Carey's creative process, fans may either pre-purchase Portrait of a Portrait or start listening to it on Audible on May 23.
ALSO READ: What Is Ariana Grande's True Story About? Find Out Amid Release Of Her New Album Eternal Sunshine