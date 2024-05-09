Spider-Man: No Way Home Actor Tom Holland’s golf match with family did yield a minor yet painful injury on his head, as the actor shared a close-up of the bruise on his Instagram story on Monday, May 6. “Who ever said golf isn’t a contact sport is full of s—,” Holland wrote in the story, tagging his father’s Patreon page where he narrated the whole incident in a blog post.

Tom Holland shares about his injury with the audience

Holland was away in Scotland for a golf match when he got struck by a golf ball on his forehead, though the injury was not serious. Holland’s father, Dominic Holland explained the situation in his blog post, noting that “it was hit by a sand wedge from 80 yards albeit by a scratch golfer who should have known better and frankly been more accurate.” The offending player, Alex Roberts was not aware that his friend was “off the green to his left.”

Dominic explained that the ball hit Holland on the right side of his forehead, and was only a few centimeters from a major disaster. The injury certainly hurt, "hence why Tom hit the turf as though he'd been shot." the blog post mentioned. The actor had donned a woolen hat, which offered some degree of protection from the striking ball. His father further quipped in the blog, calling him lucky to be playing in Scotland in a season that mandates wooly hats. Holland was then taken to the hospital for a checkup.

Dominic joked about the Tom-Alex situation in the end. “Relegated to the outer circle. Shall we say, not inside the ropes,” he wrote.

Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya's Met Gala look

Tom Holland had been absent from this year’s Met Gala, while his partner and actress Zendaya stunned the crowd with not one but two looks on the carpet, inspired by this year’s dress code The Garden in Time. While the actor is currently healing from the injury at home, he did not get very shy at the thought of publicly gushing over Zendaya and her stunning ensemble. The actor posted pictures of his Spider-Man: Homecoming costar’s Met Gala looks, adding a series of heart eye emojis alongside.

Even though rumors of them breaking up were circling on the internet in January, Holland put all the speculations to rest after being asked about it by a paparazzi.

