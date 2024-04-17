‘The Guy Is Amazing’: Garth Brooks Reacts To Post Malone’s Viral Friends In Low Places Cover

Rapper Post Malone has been dropping clues and hints for a while that he's working on a country project, and people can't wait to witness what it is once it is finally released. He previously teased a song with Morgan Wallen, which was a total banger and it went viral for covering Garth Brooks' iconic song Friends in Low Places.

Now, Garth Brooks is praising Malone for his cover of Friends in Low Places. In his recent episode of Inside Studio G, the country singer watched a clip of Post Malone's cover of the song, which was shared on the singer's Instagram page last week. "That is awesome," Brooks said. "I had no idea (he was doing that)."

Furthermore, he added, "He's one of those guys that, when he sings, he's alive," Brooks added. "And you can tell that he just loves to do it."

More details about the video

In the video, Post Malone performs the chorus of Brooks' song and plays the guitar in a studio. He ends the video by expressing his excitement for performing at Stagecoach and doing a unique set of country cover songs at the upcoming music festival. Garth Brooks has further said that he thinks Post Malone is incredible in his genre, but has a true passion for country music. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Additionally, he drew a comparison between Post Malone and Ray Charles, stating that Malone performs country music with much more skill and softness.

Well, it looks like, despite being known as an established rapper Malone is working on an absolutely hit country music album for his fans.

More details about Post Malone's new track releases and tour details

The White Iverson rapper is set to begin a 2024 tour with scheduled concerts in two countries. This tour promises fans the chance to experience his dynamic performances firsthand, accompanied by his high energy and vibes. With Malone’s crazy fan following, charm on stage, and undeniable talent, his live shows are a must-see for viewers who love hip-hop and rap music.

Alongside the tour, fans of the rapper are also eagerly waiting for his upcoming release. Several fans on social media are guessing that the rapper might explore a new territory of music with his new album or return to his hip-hop roots. His last album, AUSTIN, was released on July 28, 2023, and it was quite well-acclaimed by the viewers. We cannot wait for the star to drop his new music soon.

ALSO READ: What Is Robert Downey Jr.'s Net Worth? Exploring The Oppenheimer Star's Wealth And Fortune

Exploring the Net Worth, Wealth, And Fortune Of 'The Godfather' Actor Alfredo James Al Pacino