Did Post Malone Cover Up His Tattoos For Taylor Swift's Fortnight Music Video? Find Out

Post Malone's transformation for Taylor Swift's Fortnight music video is a temporary departure from his usual look.

The rapper, known for his distinctive tattoos, covered them up to portray Swift's star-crossed lover in the visually stunning collaboration. Swift, expressing her excitement for the song's release, praised Post Malone's songwriting skills, musical experimentation, and catchy melodies.

This collaboration marks a unique fusion of their talents and styles, promising an engaging visual and auditory experience for fans of both artists.

Taylor Swift, 34, took to Instagram to express her excitement about the collaboration with Post Malone. She lauded him as a talented songwriter, appreciating his musical experimentation and knack for crafting memorable melodies that linger in listeners' minds long after the music stops.

She wrote on Instagram, "The first single from The Tortured Poets Department is…………. Fortnight featuring @postmalone I've been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight. Honestly can't wait for you guys to hear this song at Midnight TONIGHT and see the video at 8pm ET TOMORROW.

Taylor Swift's Transformative Journey In Fortnight Music Video: A Visual Analysis

In a striking visual twist, Taylor Swift embraces a new persona in the opening scenes of the Fortnight music video. Mirroring Post Malone's distinctive facial tattoos, replicas of the tattoos adorn Swift's face as she delivers the poignant lyrics of the song. Against the backdrop of the lyrics, which evoke themes of fleeting connections and bittersweet memories, Swift's transformation underscores the emotional depth of the narrative.

As the scene progresses, the tattoos on Swift's face vanish when she retreats to another room to focus on her typewriter. This transition highlights the contrast between the external appearance and the internal emotions of the characters, suggesting a shift from external distractions to internal contemplation.

Decoding Taylor Swift and Post Malone's Embrace in Fortnight Music Video

The Fortnight music video takes a poignant turn as streams of pink and blue emerge from Taylor Swift and Post Malone's typewriters, intertwining to create a luminous spark. This visual spectacle symbolizes the convergence of their creative energies and the birth of something new and vibrant.

As the spark fades, Swift is depicted reading to Malone, her face free of the tattoos that once adorned it. This moment of intimacy and connection underscores the transformative power of storytelling and shared experiences.

Against the backdrop of an empty road, Swift and Malone come together in a tender embrace, their reunion imbued with a sense of longing and authenticity. Malone's gentle gesture towards Swift's face elicits a genuine smile from her, capturing the warmth and affection between the two artists.

As papers swirl around them, symbolizing the chaos and unpredictability of life, Swift and Malone lock eyes and clasp each other's hands, united in a moment of mutual understanding and connection. Through this poignant conclusion, the music video encapsulates themes of love, longing, and the enduring power of human connection.

Meanwhile, fans catch a glimpse of Post Malone, seated across from Swift, engrossed in his typewriter. This juxtaposition of the two artists working side by side adds layers to the narrative, hinting at shared experiences and parallel journeys in the creative process.

Deciphering the Symbolism Behind Post Malone's Transition in Fortnight Video

The music video takes a dramatic turn as Post Malone, now back to his normal appearance, stands alongside men in lab coats while Taylor Swift undergoes shock therapy. This jarring juxtaposition of imagery adds depth to the narrative, suggesting themes of vulnerability, mental health, and the complexity of human emotions.

In an earlier interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Malone expressed his admiration for Swift and recounted their collaboration with enthusiasm. Describing Swift as sweet, kind, and talented, Malone spoke fondly of the experience and eagerly embraced the opportunity to work with her.

