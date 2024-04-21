Is Charlie Puth Also A Swiftie? Explaining The Timeline of Their Friendship

We know all the swifties must be really excited about the new album, The Tortured Poets Department and so are we. We are all wondering if Charlie Puth, the sensational singer is also a big-time swiftie or not especially after Tay Tay has mentioned in one of her new songs about how “Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist” which is definitely a big compliment.

Are Charlie Puth and Taylor Swift friends?

We have no hard evidence to prove that since they have not made their friendship known to the fans but the artists definitely have mutual respect for each other. We all remember the 2023 performance of Charlie Puth where he sang a cover of Taylor’s “I Knew You Were Trouble” on a live performance in New Jersey.

Moreover, as far as Swift is concerned, she wrote a line in her newly released album about Charlie Puth. “You smoked and ate seven bars of chocolate. We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist.” If this is not approving of someone, we don’t know what might be but either way, we ship the Swift and Puth friendship. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Is Charlie Puth Also A Swiftie?

There are many artists who wouldn’t mind themselves for being called a Swiftie but Puth hasn’t ever made a statement about the same. Nevertheless, the fact he has covered her songs does give out the idea that he’s a fan of Swift’s music.



While the artistic duo might have friendly terms for one another, Taylor and Charlie are yet to collaborate on any masterpiece. The ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ singer has his own audience and Swift has her journey, they both have great musical careers and the fans wouldn’t mind watching them together for a musical collaboration. However, nothing has been confirmed.

Advertisement

There are only a few hours left before the world gets to hear the Taylor Swift’s new masterpiece which is expected to bring emotions from every direction. A little birdie tells us that the pop star is building anticipation by teasing the lead single, Fortnight which features Post Malone. The whole world of Swifties is super excited about the album.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department: How To Stream, Tracklist And Bonus Songs Explored