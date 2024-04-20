Taylor Swift Shares Unseen Clip Of Travis Kelce Kissing Her Cheek In Promo Compilation For Fortnight Music Video; See Here

Taylor Swift is excited to bring forth her latest work of art. But with that, she seems much more eager to tell her fans how deeply she and Travis Kelce love each other.

While coming up with the first single from the recently launched album, The Tortured Poets Department, Swift even revealed a few moments that depict the personal time she shares with the NFL star.

Taylor Swift releases a clip with Travis Kelce

Promoting a track on her eleventh studio album, Taylor Swift recently released a montage that showed a few of the precious yet adorable moments from her personal life.

One of these showcased the passionate love and affection Travis Kelce has for Taylor Swift. In this short clip, Kelce can be seen kissing the Blank Space singer on the cheek while she is seen cooking on the stovetop.

Other moments in the promotional video show the singer working out, signing autographs, having her best time at the recording studio, playing pickleball, sewing, making cinnamon rolls, visiting Singapore, and more.

A few of the moments even show a pretty cat and the amazing Ethan Hawke.

Single in The Tortured Poets Department

Fortnight, which will be the first single of Taylor Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, was teased by the singer recently.

The same song that features Post Malone will also have a music video, which was being promoted by the Cruel Summer singer.

On April 18, the TTPD artist announced her single while releasing a teaser for it a few hours later. One could even see Dead Poets Society stars Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles in that notoriously teased montage.

In her Instagram post, Taylor Swift spoke a little about the artist she worked with on the above-mentioned track.

“I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation, and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight,” the post read, which also had a black and white picture of the Shake It Off singer and Post Malone.

Following this post, Swift then dropped her most anticipated album, along with a double album, at 2 a.m. on Friday, April 19.

