Matty Healy Reacts To Taylor Swift’s Diss Track From The Tortured Poets Department

Matty Healy responds to https://www.pinkvilla.com/celebrity/taylor-swiftTaylor Swift's song The Tortured Poets Department, which appears to reference the 1975 lead singer. During his time in Los Angeles, Healy encountered a paparazzo who asked him to evaluate a diss track that had been dedicated to him.

“My diss track?” Oh!” he said in a video shared by ET. “I haven’t really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s good.” Taylor Swift's new album has two parts. One of the songs is about her relationship with Joe Alwyn.

Healy's aunt, Debbie Dedes, spoke about how happy she is that her nephew inspired a song on the album.

She writes about all her relationships, doesn't she? I don't think it will surprise him at all," she told The Daily Mail about her nephew. "He's very happy in his new relationship, so I'm sure he will be focused on that." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

What is the album The Tortured Poets Department about?

Taylor Swift's latest album features collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + The Machine. It is currently available for streaming on Apple Music, Spotify Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff wrote the song together. It has a calm feeling with a background of synthesizer music and a medium speed. The album talks about wanting something badly, having your heart broken, and getting better. These are common themes in Swift's songs.

The second song on the album is about the same things as the first song. In the song, Taylor Swift sings and dances. A dusty typewriter is shown to represent what the album is about. The song is about how she sees herself in the music industry. She compares herself to famous poets like Dylan Thomas and Patti Smith. The song also mentions Charlie Puth.

Advertisement

The Tortured Poets Department is already doing well on Spotify

Whenever pop icon Taylor Swift drops a brand new album, it consistently tops the charts, thanks to her loyal fans (the Swifties).

Advertisement

In recent news, Swift's album Midnights topped the Spotify charts by having the most streams in a single day. It had over 200 million streams. Now, Swift has the top three most-streamed albums in a single day.

Her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, also broke records. It became the first double album to surpass one billion streams in just five days. It seems like people are playing it everywhere on TV channels, radio, and in car parks, relating to its theme and raw and realistic tunes and lyrics.