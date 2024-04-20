What Is Taylor Swift's 'For A Fortnight' Challenge? Find Out As Singer Invites Fans To Game

Taylor Swift announced a Fortnight challenge for fans following the release of her album, The Tortured Poet Department, and revealed the details and ways for fans to participate on April 19.

The 3-minute and 48-second song marks the biggest collaboration of the year between Swift and Post Malone. The lyrics of the song focus on being in an emotionally fragile place after a relationship is over as Swift appears to sing about a short lived romance and the hardships that come along with it, especially while moving on. As the singer unveiled the audio of Fortnight, fans speculated that it is directed at her ex-boyfriends Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy.

What is Taylor Swift's Fortnight Challenge?

The song, Fortnight refers to a two-week span of time and is The Tortured Poet Department’s lead single, Taylor Swift requested fans to post moments of their life along the theme of 14 in a social media post she shared on Friday, April 19, 2024.

“The Department kindly requests your participation in the For a Fortnight Challenge, showing 14 clips from 14 moments of your life… only on @YouTube Shorts,” the post on X read. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The title’s meaning refers to a two-week span. The lyrics imply a torrid affair that the song’s protagonist is having problems coping with after both parties had to go back to someone else. “I love you, it’s ruining my life,” she sings repeatedly throughout the tune.

It’s implied the pair live next to each other, with the lyrics, “Now you’re in my backyard, turned into good neighbors / Your wife waters flowers. I wanna kill her.” Swift further sings, “Now you’re at the mailbox, turned into good neighbors / My husband is cheating, I wanna kill him.”

Advertisement

Some speculated that the Cruel Summer singer would be performing a concert on the video game and gaming platform Fortnite. DJ Marshmello performed his first concert on the platform in 2019, and other artists have followed suit, including Travis Scott and Ariana Grande. However, it doesn’t appear Taylor Swift’s song and the video game have anything in common except for a word that is pronounced the same way.

Is a Taylor Swift concert happening in Fortnite?

Before the addition of the Fortnite Festival, Fortnite was bringing musicians to the game. Marshmello held the first concert in 2019, and Travis Scott and Ariana Grande weren’t far behind. However, will the world’s biggest star, Taylor Swift, have a concert in Fortnite?

Swift's Eras Tour took the world by storm in 2023, and the concert film that spawned out of it grossed over $250 million at the box office. Swift even has football fans diving into her music due to her relationship with Travis Kelce. All that to say, Swift doesn’t need to be in Fortnite to boost her brand, but that hasn’t stopped other artists.

In late 2023, iconic rapper Eminem appeared as part of the Big Bang event, giving a virtual performance as Fortnite transitioned into Chapter 5. The Weeknd also joined the game recently as part of the Fortnite Festival Battle Pass, providing the mode with songs and a skin. Unfortunately, there’s nothing pointing to Swift being the next major artist to appear in the game.

The first single for Swift’s new album, Fortnight, has a lot of people wondering whether there’s a connection to the Battle Royale game hidden within. However, outside of the two words being pronounced the same, the song has nothing to do with Fortnite, meaning it’s not a tease of things to come. Of course, the situation could change, and Swift might find herself dropping out of the Battle Bus, but don’t expect it anytime soon.

ALSO READ: Is Travis Kelce The Best Boyfriend According To Taylor Swift? The Singer Likes Fan-Made List Ranking Her Boyfriends