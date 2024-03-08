The Masked Singer Season 11 Cast List: Who Are Joining This Season?

Yet another season, yet another set of celebrities donning the masks. Season 11 of The Masked Singer brings a fresh cast filled with surprises. Stay tuned for unexpected twists in every episode!

The Masked Singer, or TMS, is Fox's reality singing competition. Celebrities perform in elaborate costumes and masks to hide their identities. Judges try to guess who they are based on clues and performances. Each week, the contestant with the fewest votes is revealed when they remove their mask.

The new season premiered Wednesday, March 6 at 8-9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Catch up on Hulu, Fox.com, Tubi, and On Demand, available for various cable and streaming services.

Who are the judges and hosts for Season 11?

For the first time, a new panelist is joining The Masked Singer: Rita Ora, replacing Nicole Scherzinger, who's performing on London's West End. The rest of the original panel—Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke—and host Nick Cannon are returning. No guest panelists or stars have been announced yet.

The format closely resembles last season's. There will be Groups A, B, and C, with Group A starting with five costumes and the others with four. Each group will have one wildcard added, totalling three for the season. Like in Season 10, the judges can use the Ding Dong Keep It On bell once to save one contestant, who joins the quarterfinals with the Group A, B, and C finalists, making four quarter finalists. Then, three will compete in the semifinals, with two advancing to the finale.

Advertisement

What clues are given for the new masked celebrities?

In Season 11, expect exciting themed episodes like 'Wizard of Oz' for its 85th anniversary, 'Transformers' for the brand's 40th anniversary, and special musical anthologies such as 'Billy Joel Night' and 'Queen Night.' Other themes include 'Girl Groups,' 'Soundtrack of My Life,' 'TV Theme Night,' and 'Shower Anthems.' These themes will influence song choices, costumes, celebrity guests, and set design and may offer clues about the masked singers' identities.

This season, 16 masked celebrities are competing, including three wildcard contestants. Some revealed costumes are Cleocatra, Gumball, Lizard, Ugly Sweater, Goldfish, Starfish, Book, and Lovebird. Additionally, teasers hint at costumes resembling a mustache, a pair of beets, and a clock, though their official names have yet to be announced.

The Masked Singer has revealed many big-name celebrities, spanning from rappers to comedians to NFL players. Some notable alumni include Billie Jean King, Margaret Cho, Tori Spelling, T-Pain, Paul Shaffer, Sherri Shepherd, Raven Symone, Seal, Wayne Brady, Lil Wayne, Tony Hawk, Bella Thorne , JoJo Siwa, Rob Gronkowski, Jesse McCartney, Wendy Williams, Bob Saget, Danny Trejo, Logan Paul, and Wiz Khalifa.

ALSO READ: The Masked Singer Judges 2024: Rita Ora, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg & More