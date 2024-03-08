The Masked Singer Judges 2024: Rita Ora, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg & More

The Masked Singer is back for another season of surprising reveals and incredible performances, but the judging panel will look a little bit different this year. Fox's The Masked Singer is a reality TV singing competition series where celebrities wear masks and head-to-toe costumes to conceal their identities. Judges guess their identities based on their voices and clues.

The judges and live audience vote on their favorite contestant, with the least-voted singer being eliminated. The last singer to reveal their identity is the winner. The show, based on the South Korean show King of the Mask Singer, premiered in 2019 and has since expanded to France, the UK, Australia, and Brazil. The show has gained popularity in various countries.

The show has featured a judging panel of Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger for the past 10 seasons, with celebrities like Kenan Thompson, Anthony Anderson, Leah Remini, and Jamie Foxx as guest judges. Nick Cannon has also served as host for the past 10 seasons.

Who are the judges of The Masked Singer season 11?

1. Ken Jeong

Ken Jeong is an American stand-up comedian and actor.[1] He rose to prominence for playing Leslie Chow in The Hangover film series (2009–2013) and Ben Chang in the NBC sitcom Community (2009–2015). He created, wrote and produced the ABC sitcom Dr. Ken (2015–2017), in which he portrays the titular character, and he has appeared in the films Knocked Up (2007), Role Models (2008), Furry Vengeance (2010), The Duff (2015), Ride Along 2 (2016), Crazy Rich Asians (2018), Scoob! (2020) and Tom & Jerry (2021).

Advertisement

In August 2018, Fox cast Jeong as a celebrity panelist on The Masked Singer. Additionally, Jeong appeared as a panelist on the first series of the British adaptation of the show. In January 2019, Jeong made a guest appearance on King of Mask Singer, performing Creep by Radiohead as the Golden Pig.

Jeong's first comedy special, You Complete Me, Ho, was released in 2019 on Netflix.The Epilepsy Foundation issued a statement regarding a joke in the performance that used an inaccurately referenced seizure first aid technique.

2. Rita Ora

Actress Rita Ora will be taking over Scherzinger’s spot while she is gone. Ora is a British singer, songwriter, actress, and television host. She rose to prominence in February 2012 when she featured on DJ Fresh's single, Hot Right Now, which reached number one in the UK. Her debut studio album, Ora, released in August 2012, debuted at number one in the United Kingdom. The album contained the UK number-one singles, R.I.P. and How We Do (Party). Ora was the artist with the most number-one singles on the UK Singles Chart in 2012, with three singles reaching the top position.

Born in Pristina, modern-day Kosovo, Ora was named an Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo in 2015. Ora's second studio album, Phoenix, was released in November 2018. The lead single, Your Song, reached the UK top ten, and the subsequent singles, Anywhere and Let You Love Me, reached the top five in the UK. Let You Love Me made Ora the first British female solo artist to have thirteen top ten songs in the United Kingdom. She released her third studio album, You & I, in July 2023.

3. Jennifer McCarthy-Wahlberg

Jennifer McCarthy-Wahlberg is an American actress, model, and television personality. She began her career in 1993 as a nude model for Playboy magazine and was later named their Playmate of the Year. McCarthy then had a television and film acting career, beginning as a co-host on the MTV game show Singled Out (1995–1997) and afterwards starring in the eponymous sitcom Jenny (1997–1998), as well as films including BASEketball (1998), Scream 3 (2000), Dirty Love (2005), John Tucker Must Die (2006), and Santa Baby (2006).

Advertisement

In 2013, she hosted her own television talk show The Jenny McCarthy Show, and became a co-host of the ABC talk show The View, appearing on the program until 2014. Since 2019, McCarthy has been a judge on the Fox musical competition show The Masked Singer.

McCarthy became a SiriusXM series host of a show called Dirty, Sexy, Funny with Jenny McCarthy on October 27, 2014. The title of the show was changed to The Jenny McCarthy Show on July 12, 2016.

4. Robin Thicke

Robin Thicke is an American singer, songwriter and record producer. He is best known for his 2013 hit single Blurred Lines featuring T.I. and Pharrell Williams, which is one of the best-selling singles of all time. At the 56th Annual Grammy Awards, he received nominations for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Thicke is a son of actress Gloria Loring and actor Alan Thicke. He has collaborated with numerous artists, such as Nicki Minaj, Nas, 3T, T.I., Christina Aguilera, Jessie J, K. Michelle, Pharrell, DJ Cassidy, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Flo Rida, Brandy, Kid Cudi, Mary J. Blige, Emily Ratajkowski and composed songs for Marc Anthony.

He worked on albums such as Usher's Confessions and Lil Wayne's Tha Carter III, while releasing his own R&B singles in the United States including Lost Without U, Magic, and Sex Therapy. He is currently a judge on the Fox musical competition show The Masked Singer.

ALSO READ: BTS' V's Singularity mask performance cited in book's epilogue for cultural and visual impact