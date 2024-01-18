What Is Nick Cannon's Net Worth In 2024? Find Out How Much The Star Pays In Child Support For His 12 Children

Nick Cannon is not a new name in the pop culture scene. The 43-year-old multi-talented artist is a comedian, a host, an actor, and a rapper. His popularity, though, is not attributed to any of the above-mentioned talents that he possesses. Instead, he is often on the front page of the tabloids for his high-profile relationships and expanding family. Nick is a father to 12 children with six different women.

Join us as we explore Nick Cannon’s net worth. He must have a fat bank balance to be able to afford childcare for his 12 kids.

What is Nick Cannon’s Net Worth in 2024? - $50 Million (Estimated)

Nick Cannon makes millions from his hosting gigs and TV appearances. Nick joined showbiz at the age of 8 and by the age of 11, he was already given access to his father's cable television show.

Some of his notable works spanning across TV and music include his gig with the rap group Da G4 Dope Bomb Squad, his debut music album titled Your Pops Don’t Like Me, his widely acclaimed hosting gig on Wild ‘N Out and America’s Got Talent, and more.

How much does Nick Cannon make a year?

Information retrieved from Nick Cannon’s 2023 interview with the L.A. Times suggests that the Masked Singer host makes at least $100 million per year. Cannon told the publication, “When you think about my lifestyle, I have to generate at least $100 million a year.”

He compared himself to the American Idol host Ryan Seacrest and said he does “everything that he does times 10. Well, not times 10, times three. Because he (Ryan Seacrest) does a lot.”

A Forbes 2020 report stands as evidence of his statement. The business magazine reported that Nick's NCredible Productions made as much as $100M the previous year.

Nick Cannon’s Marriage With Mariah Carey and Divorce

Nick Cannon rode the celebrity wave when he married Mariah Carey in 2008. The couple remained married between 2008 and 2016. Nick shares two children, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe with her.

Nick Cannon’s Divorce Settlement

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey’s marriage was short-lived. The couple separated and filed for divorce in December 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2016 with Cannon required to place $5000 per month in a trust as child support for both their kids, then 5 years old.

How many kids does Nick Cannon have?

Nick Cannon, infamous for his expanding family, is a father to 11 kids at present with six different women. One of his 12 children passed away at five months old due to cancer.

Child Support Payments

Bringing a child into the world comes with responsibility and Nick Cannon does not seem to be having any problems fulfilling those. To sustain the lifestyle of his children, Nick Cannon spends millions of dollars each year.

The Neighborhood Podcast featured Nick Cannon as a guest on one of their episodes. The host asked the father of 12 if the estimate suggesting that he spends $3 million on child care is true. The comedian responded by saying, “I spend a lot more than that on my children annually.”

How much money does Nick Cannon make per episode for Wild N Out?

Nick Cannon, who created the iconic comedy show, no longer owns it. How much Cannon earns from Wild N Out is not known, however, several reports suggest that the Wild N Out team is not particularly rolling in cash at present. The show's budget dramatically went down after it left MTV for MTV2.

How much money did Nick Cannon make on America’s Got Talent?

Cannon hosted the talent show between 2009 to 2016. He reportedly took home $70,000 per episode during his stint with the show. Talking in terms of his earnings per season of America's Got Talent, the host is reported to have raked in at least $1.4 million per season. For hosting eight seasons, he must’ve funneled a minimum of $13 million into his bank account.

How much did Nick Cannon get paid for Drumline?

Nick’s payment for Drumline isn't publicly known. He starred in the lead role in the musical comedy that came out in 2002.

How much does Nick Cannon make per episode of The Masked Singer?

Nick Cannon disclosed to the L.A. Times that he makes $20 million for his gig on Fox’s Masked Singer. Along with serving host duties, Nick also executive produces the show via his NCredible Productions, meaning that Nick is also the rightful owner of a share of the show's profit.

Nick Cannon Houses

Several reports suggest that Nick Cannon bought both his parents and grandparents home after his hit movie, Drumline. He is also reported to have bought a $421,000 home in San Diego, for himself. He sold the estate in 2019 for $603,500.

After his marriage to Mariah Carey in 2008, Nick and Mariah bought an estate worth $6.975 million. After announcing their separation in 2014, the couple sold their home for $9 million in 2015.

Nick is reported to have multiple homes across the states where he is raising his multiple children.

