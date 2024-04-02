The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon: First Teaser Of Spin-off Season 2 Sees Carol Struggling To Find Her Friend

As people recovered from Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live ending, AMC decided to announce the second season of spin off series, The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon: Season 2. As the first look comes out, we see Carol Peletier played by Melissa McBride looking for her friend Daryl played by Norman Reedus. Carol will stop at nothing till she finds Daryl. As the show picks off from where season one ended, everyone is curious to know what the teaser consisted of.

What did The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon: season 2 trailer reveal?

Starring Clemence Poesy, Louis P, Anne Charrier, Lukerya Ilyashenko and the two main characters played by Melissa and Norman Reedus, the show is a quest to find the lost Daryl. The teaser begins with Carol holding a crossbow and saying, “Don’t move. Keep your guns down. Where is my friend?” The show will see how Carol struggles with her past demons, need to find her friend. Reedus is struggling with his decision to stay hidden in France causing turmoil at the Nest. While the release date is not confirmed, nor the number of episodes, one can estimate the show to be out in mid 2024.

What is The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon all about?

The show is created by David Zabel and is based on The Walking Dead by Robert Kirkman and other co-authors. The official synopsis of the show reads as, “Following his departure from The Commonwealth, Daryl Dixon washes ashore in France, raising the ire of a splintered but growing autocratic movement centered in Paris and endangering a young boy at the heart of a benevolent religious movement.” The show is available to stream on AMC and AMC+. It has an IMDb score of 7.6/10 and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 71%. The Google User likes for this show stand at 82%. The second season is called The Book of Carol. The following people are also the executive producers of the show-Scott M. Gimple, Reedus, McBride, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman and Steve Squillante. While we wait to see what the second season brings to the table, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

