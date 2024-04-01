The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live; Five Biggest Questions After The Epic Spinoff Finale

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

In the dismal world of The Walking Dead, The Ones Who Live offers Rick and Michonne the happiest possible conclusion as the characters, played by Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln, reunite with Judith and RJ after hitching a ride with the newly-reformed Civic Republic Military. As the final credits roll, many unanswered questions still exist, despite the illusion of a decisive finish and no straightforward setup for The Ones Who Live season 2.

The conclusion of The Ones Who Lives makes multiple inferences without directly saying them. For example, it is highly recommended that Rick Grimes return to leading Alexandria and reside contentedly with his family. The final scene's CRM helicopters transporting supplies offer further evidence of a coalition between the Alexandria-Hilltop-Commonwealth group and the Civic Republic. The audience is invited to develop inferences based on these rather than unresolved questions. Nonetheless, other story elements do not receive even the faintest suggestion of closure.

1. Was the Commonwealth related to the CRM, then?

It was revealed in season eleven of The Walking Dead that Lance Hornsby of the Commonwealth secretly collaborated with a greater power behind the scenes to transport unruly inmates via train track to a location known as Designation 2. Though The Walking Dead never explained Designation 2, the CRM made sense at the time, and Lance might have had a similar agreement to Jadis's, giving hostages in exchange for supplies. This notion is wildly improbable, given The Ones Who Live.

The Ones Who Live does not mention Designation 2 or the Commonwealth. More importantly, the Commonwealth and CRM find connecting extremely challenging due to Rick's tale. The entire premise of The Ones Who Lives hinges on the CRM being unaware of Alexandria, as this gives Jadis the leverage to force Rick to collaborate. When Lance stopped sending messages, the Beale Brigade would have despatched a CRM reclamation team to the Commonwealth. To keep the new occupants from finding out whatever information Lance was privy to, the CRM would have realized the Commonwealth had been taken over and eliminated them.

Given that the CRM is entirely unaware of Alexandria in The Ones Who Live, it is almost certain that Designation 2 is something else entirely. After the CRM is defeated, the group on the opposite side of Lance's train track may emerge as The Walking Dead's new antagonists. This may also cause Carol's seeming anxiety during the radio segment in Daryl Dixon season 1. In The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Designation 2 remains an essential unanswered mystery.

2. After Heath vanished from The Walking Dead, what happened to him?

In addition to Morgan, fans of The Walking Dead would have expected to see Heath in The Ones Who Live. After actor Corey Hawkins acquired a significant part in 24: Legacy during season 7 of The Walking Dead, Heath vanished unexpectedly. However, there has never been a clear explanation for what happened to the character. It is assumed that as part of the agreement the two parties had, Jadis' group located Heath and sent him to the CRM. Angela Kang, the showrunner of The Walking Dead, has accepted this notion (via BusinessInsider), but it's still unclear what happened to Heath after he was seized.

The enigma behind the health of The Walking Dead is significantly more extensive and important than it first appears. The Walking Dead has never explained the "PPP" card that Heath left behind. However, Tales of the Walking Dead expanded on the plot by featuring Jessie T. Usher's character holding a similar "PPP" card. This mysterious memento demonstrates that Heath's disappearance is far more significant than merely a supporting figure being whisked off-screen.

3. Will the Survivors of The Walking Dead Die in 14 Years?

An otherwise cheerful ending is severely undermined by the foreboding awareness that everyone will pass away in 14 years, the greatest elephant in the room during The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live's closing scene. In the current chronology of The Walking Dead, Major General Beale, the head of CRM, informs Rick that food scarcity and growing zombie herds will cause human extinction in 14 years. This is revealed during Rick's showdown with the General. Even though Beale used dubious tactics and morality, this does not make the scientists' forecasts any less accurate. Every character in The Walking Dead will have passed away in the next fourteen years.

In the last minutes of The Ones Who Live season 1, there is no indication of how Rick Grimes and Michonne will get out from under the 14-year death sentence that hangs over them. It is not good enough to hope that the Civic Republic, Alexandria, and the Commonwealth's collective wholesomeness will help them get by. Expert scientists have predicted humanity's demise, and The Walking Dead cannot ignore that fact. The Ones Who Live season 2 or a different Walking Dead series may finally address the 14-year problem, but Rick and Michonne's family reunion completely skirts the subject.

4. Fear The Walking Dead's Ending Also Ended Morgan?

The Walking Dead's Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Judith (Cailey Fleming), and RJ (Antony Azor) made brief appearances in The Ones Who Live. Still, the one well-known face everyone expected to see was noticeably absent. Lennie James's character Morgan Jones decided to search for Rick Grimes and left his spinoff friends behind shortly before Fear The Walking Dead ended. It seemed inevitable that Morgan would show up in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live because his main goal was to locate Rick, especially after Lennie James's character discovered the CRM for himself in Fear.

There haven't been any updates regarding Morgan's status in The Walking Dead, which begs whether he got lost somewhere along the route. Morgan's return to Alexandria and learning that his friend was thought to be dead is the most likely scenario. If Morgan had accepted the news of Rick's death at face value, he might have decided to give up on his hunt and remain in Alexandria. In this scenario, an off-screen meeting between Rick and Morgan would occur right after the conclusion of The Ones Who Live.

5. After The Walking Dead: World Beyond, what became of the survivors?

The final episode of season one of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live features Rick and Michonne stopping the CRM from destroying Portland and then disclosing the group's transgressions to the larger Civic Republic. After their spinoff concluded, The Walking Dead: World Beyond survivors were trying to accomplish precisely this. While Silas enlisted as a soldier in the CRM to change the bad guys from inside, Iris Bennett headed a group to Portland to alert the locals to the CRM's true nature. The Ones Who Live has many allusions to World Beyond, although it doesn't mention what became of Iris, Silas, or the others.

Furthermore, Hope Bennett and the scientists who broke free from CRM confinement to conduct more studies on the zombie virus are not mentioned in The Ones Who Live. After discovering a method to use fungus to increase undead deterioration quickly, these former CRM scientists were on the edge of a breakthrough when World Beyond ended. Even if the antagonistic aspects of the CRM are eliminated after The Ones Who Live, there is no indication in the first season finale about the state of this study. After Major General Beale was overthrown, Hope and the scientists could return to the Civic Republic and freely disseminate their research. It needs to be clarified whether they do this.

