After a prolonged wait since 2021, Prime Video's highly praised horror anthology Them is returning for a new season. Like Amazon's answer to American Horror Story, each season spins a chilling tale set in different parts of the United States at various historical junctures. Creator Little Marvin's series quickly garnered critical acclaim and enthusiastic reviews upon its Amazon debut.

Season 1 of Them transported viewers to 1950s Los Angeles, where a Black family relocates to a predominantly white neighborhood, facing racism and encountering supernatural horrors.

Season 2, titled Them: The Scare, returns to the City of Angels, delving into a tense manhunt led by a dedicated detective pursuing a vengeful serial killer. Here's all we know about Them: The Scare so far, including its cast, trailer, release date, and more.

Them: The Scare release date, and streaming details



Them: The Scare's complete second season is set to premiere on Thursday, April 25th, 2024, promising to terrify horror fans once again.



Like its predecessor, Them: The Scare will be exclusively available on Prime Video upon its late April release. The series joins a lineup of highly anticipated new content on the platform, following closely behind another awaited show, Fallout, hailed as a potential standout in the video game adaptation genre.

Watch Them: The Scare trailer

Prime Video unveiled the main trailer for Them: The Scare on March 28th, 2024, offering fans their first glimpse of the long-awaited season. Set in the more modern era of 1991 Los Angeles, the new season follows Detective Dawn Reeve (Deborah Ayorinde) as she investigates a series of gruesome murders, uncovering sinister secrets along the way.

Them: The Scare story plot



Them: The Scare centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve, investigating the brutal murder of a foster home mother amidst the tumultuous backdrop of a city on the verge of chaos. As she delves deeper into the case, ominous forces threaten her and her family.

The synopsis of the series read, "Them: The Scare centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve, who is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, with a city on the razor’s edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family…"

Who Stars in Them: The Scare?

Leading the cast as Detective Dawn Reeve is Deborah Ayorinde, known for her role as Livia Lucky Emory in Season 1. Joining her is Luke James as the menacing Edmund Gaines, along with Wayne Knight, Pam Grier, and Joshua J. Williams. The ensemble cast also includes Deion Smith, Susan Wood, Jeremy Bobb, and Carlito Olivero.

Season 1 creator Little Marvin returns to write, showrun, and executive produce Them: The Scare, alongside Miri Yoon, Roy Lee, and Steve Prinz.

