Why Is David Beckham Suing Mark Wahlberg? Controversy Explored as Football Icon Files Lawsuit Against Actor for Over 10 Million USD

In the latest and one of the shocking news pieces, David Beckham is reportedly suing Mark Wahlberg. Though both have been tight friends for a long time, the recent clashes have created a huge gap between the two stars.

Why is this Hollywood A-lister getting sued by one of the most acclaimed sports stars? Read on to know the details of the dispute.

David Beckham sues Mark Wahlberg

Hollywood is in shock as the two stars who once were good friends have landed in a huge dispute over millions of dollars. David Beckham is reportedly suing the Uncharted actor, over a dispute of 8.5 million pounds (10 million USD).

As per the reports, the former footballer was misled by Mark Wahlberg while doing business with him. While the Hollywood star is being dragged under the allegations made by the English sports star, his company F45 Training has also been accused of ‘fraudulent conduct'.

According to the reports by The Sun, David Beckham's company DB Ventures Ltd had first begun the litigation against F45 Training in 2022. But back then, this case was filed with an Australian golf entrepreneur Greg Norman.

However, the judge had asked both of them to file the case separately.

Along with the Pain and Gain star, Beckham is also suing Mark Wahlberg Investment Group (MWIG) and the founders of F45, Adam Gilchrist and Rob Deutsch.

The report suggests that the former football captain lost over 10 Million USD, as the stocks he was promised were withheld before the share prices plummeted.

Mark Wahlberg in reply

With the claims that the footballer has made, Mark Wahlberg along with his co-defendants have stated that the allegations made towards them, of “fraudulent conduct” are baseless. They have also asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

Together, the defendants have said that Beckham’s company is blaming everyone but themselves.

"The 209-page, 610-paragraph SAC (complaint) tries to make up with length what it lacks in merit," the defendants have stated.

It all began when David Beckham moved to LA, where he and the Daddy’s Home star were neighbors, who eventually became friends. This is when he was offered the position of a global ambassador of F45, to which he agreed.

Unfortunately, the situation took a turn for the worse when the agreement between Wahlberg's fitness brand and David Beckham's company, DB Venture, deteriorated, leading to a lawsuit filed by Beckham's firm against the actor and his company.

