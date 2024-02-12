Beyonce Announces Renaissance II After Surprise Super Bowl Commercial; All We Know About The New Album So Far

Beyonce has officially entered a new era. The singer announced her new album, Act II: Renaissance, on Sunday, February 11 via her Instagram. Before that, the Run the World singer also teased the announcement during a commercial for Verizon at the Super Bowl.

Act II will be out on March 29. Beyonce has also graced the fans with two new songs, Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages.

‘I told y'all the Renaissance is not over’ - Beyonce follows up on Renaissance 2022

It all began at the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl game on Sunday when Beyonce appeared in an ad for Verizon. Towards the end of the self-referencing commercial, she says, “OK, they ready – drop the new music. I told y'all the Renaissance is not over.”

Shortly after, Beyonce took to her Instagram to share a series of elaborate teasers to announce Act II: Renaissance. Speculation had long circulated that this installment might delve into country music, and the release of two new songs by Beyoncé serves to validate these theories.

“Fifteen innocents was gone astray / Had to leave my home at an early age / I saw mama praying, I saw daddy grind / All my tender problems, had to leave behind, “ Beyonce sings in the hard-hitting chorus of 16 Carriages.

Texas Hold ‘em, on the other hand, features acoustic guitar sounds combined with bass drum and Beyonce's mighty vocals. An ode to Beyonce’s home state, the song concludes with a chorus, “It's a real life boogie and a real life hoedown, don't be a b***h just take it to the floor now.”

Both songs feature contributions from veteran producer Raphael Saadiq and Beyonce’s sister Solange.

Act II: Renaissance: the Second album in Beyonce's three-act project

When Beyonce released Act I: Renaissance in 2022, she revealed on her website that it would be a three-part endeavor. Rumors circulated that the singer had recorded both dance and country songs for the set but whether the latter genre would feature on the same CD or would be a separate album was unclear. As Act I came out, it became clear that it was dance and house music heavy, leaving the Country music for another Beyonce album, which now we know is nothing else but Act II.

Beyonce also intentionally gave the genre for her new music away when she donned a cowboy hat and a leather bolo tie to the 2024 Grammy Awards.

