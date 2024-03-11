The 96th Annual Academy Awards took place recently, and the glamorous star-studded night brought forth a lot of incomparable style statements, fashionable appearances, and the most unexpected red-carpet looks. Frankly, we’re not sure if we will ever get over the magical night. However, at the end of the day, some of these jaw-droppingly perfect looks ended up being the highlights of the night.

Stars like the fabulous Billie Eilish, the classy Emma Stone, the beautiful Vanessa Hudgens, the perfect Margot Robbie, and others went all out to serve us the most spectacular looks. We’re legit still swooning over the fashionable fabulousness that unfolded. So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s just zoom in and take a detailed glance at all the best-dressed celebrities who ended up setting the Oscars 2024 red carpet on fire.

Top 10 best looks from the Oscars 2024 red-carpet

Zendaya’s pretty floral fabulousness:

If any celebrity knows how to personify perfection with her incomparable event-ready gowns, it’s got to be Zendaya. The diva added another page to her sartorial style statements with a classy Giorgio Armani Privé ensemble.

This classy floor-length body-hugging pink and silver gown had a one-shoulder-down style strap, a plunging neckline, and a fitted bodice with dark silver glitter. The stylish diva also accessorized with pink droplet earrings, which stole the show.

Margot Robbie’s gothic Barbie beauty:

Margot dropped her usual Barbie attire for a slinky black floor-length gown from Versace. The diva honestly looked like a goth Barbie in a strapless black gown with a form-fitting style that screamed hotness.

The classy piece, made out of a shimmery patent black material, also had a dramatic lined design that really worked for the pretty actress. She also added gold statement accessories to seal the deal. We want to scream, Hi Barbie!

Emma Stone’s green gorgeousness:

Emma made heads turn in yet another incomparable red-carpet custom ensemble from Louis Vuitton. The mint green strapless bustier floor-length gown, with a train-like extension at the back, looked incomparable.

The diva’s gorgeous gown also had a ruffled peplum attachment at the waist, which made her outfit look even more amazing. She added a minimalistic necklace with matching earrings to the look. The timeless look reminds us of Bella Baxter!

America Ferrera’s shimmery glamor:

It’s quite clear that America is rooting for the home deal while channeling her inner Barbie in a pretty and sparkly pink custom Versace gown with broad straps, a plunging neckline, and a fitted silhouette.

The extension at the edge of the gown trailed behind the diva like a train as she walked ahead with confidence. She added a choker-like diamond and a ruby-encrusted neckline to complete her sequinned look.

Billie Eilish’s high-fashion finesse:

Miss Eilish served chic Barbie with her ensemble of choice for the star-studded event. Her classy Chanel co-ord set featured a white collared shirt that was layered with a black blazer.

These were further paired with a checkered pencil skirt with a knee-length hemline. The diva added a timeless matching Chanel bag and Mary Jane heels to complete the look. Dare we say high-fashion hottie?

Vanessa Hudgens’ beautiful statement:

Vanessa made the biggest splash on the Oscars 2024 red carpet as she walked out in a black form-fitting Vera Wang gown with a sophisticated high neckline while flaunting her adorable baby bump. We’re so excited for her!

The full-sleeved gown had a dramatic train that trailed behind the diva, while her minimalistic yet statement accessory choices made her all-black outfit look fabulous!

Eva Longoria’s ‘Beauty in Black’ look:

Since the days of Desperate Housewives, Eva Longoria has always been able to win over anyone with the power of her incomparable smile and her fashion game.

Thichannelednnelled Gabrielle Solis yet again as she walked out in a magical black Tamara Ralph gown with a structured off-the-shoulder neckline that screamed glamor. She also added statement diamond accessories to complete her outfit. We’re gasping here!

Emily Blunt’s white and silver magic:

If anyone can rock Schiaparelli with a side of sass, it’s got to be Emily Blunt! The stylish diva twinned with her husband, John Krasinski, in a shimmery white gown with classy embellishments. The sleeveless gown had a circular neckline with a corseted silhouette that helped the diva flaunt her figure.

Meanwhile, the unique silver design on the diva’s waist and the extension at the back gave her dress a unique spin. She also added layered Desmond necklaces to complete the look.

Florence Pugh’s sheer silver piece:

Miss Flo proved the fact that nobody does red carpet-ready quite like her in a magical silver satin gown with a sheer corset-like structured bodice from Delcore couture. The timeless train also beautifully trailed behind the diva.

Florence also added a statement serpent Bulgari necklace to elevate the look of the gown’s deep sweetheart neckline, giving an alluring twist to the classy outfit. She legit looks like a modern-day fairy!

Ariana Grande’s baby pink fiesta:

Ariana channeled Glinda the Good Witch on the red carpet, making Wicked fans dance in joy. For this occasion, she wore a baby pink ruched custom Giambattista Valli gown with a strapless plunging neckline.

The diva also added gravity-defying, puffed-up balloon-like sleeves with a train-like extension trailing behind the diva. She also elevated her look with a pink crystal necklace paired with matching earrings from Tiffany & Co.

We’re still speechless over these applause-worthy fashion statements that were served on the red carpet, aren’t you?

