Marvel's Thunderbolts: How Did Florence Pugh Give Fans The First Sneak Peek Into The Film? WATCH

Florence Pugh has dropped a sneaky first look into Marvel’s latest project, Thunderbolts. But keep it down, will you? The English actress, who will be reprising her role as Yelena Belova in the movie, asked fans to keep it hush-hush as she was not allowed to reveal any details. Amid Marvel’s ongoing crisis, Pugh has sparked interest with her impromptu teaser.

The 28-year-old actress shared a fun video on Instagram dawdling around the Thunderbolt’s set. She ranted about her shoot in Atlanta while asserting she’s not allowed to talk but can “show” her fans “things” before entering the studio, on Wednesday. She also had a little chat with the director and other crew members while documenting the bit.

Florence Pugh lets a sneak peek into Thunderbolts' filming

Florence Pugh first appeared as the adoptive sister of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, Yelena Belova, in 2021’s Black Widow and Hawkeye. While fans were unaware of her return to the MCU, the actress has confirmed it with her recent Instagram video. Pugh said, "I know that I've kind of dropped off for a little bit, but that's partly because I was whisked off to Atlanta to go and shoot a movie that I'm not really allowed to talk much about, but I can show you some things, sneakily, as long as you don't tell anyone.”

Walking around the Thunderbolts’ set, she showed her costume and introduced some of the crew before allowing a peek into some superhero stuff in the background. "This is Jake, our director. What are we allowed to say we're doing?" Pugh continued while approaching the busy director Jack Schreier, who added, "I don't think you're even allowed to be doing this, most likely."

Pugh let fans catch a quick glimpse of actual footage of a scene, as she asked, “Can I show them this?” She also joked about getting rugby tackled for her attempt. The footage displayed Pugh’s Yelena Belova holding up a gun, which is probably the first movie still of Thunderbolts. The movie is eyeing a release date of May 2, 2025, after filming began in February.

Florence Pugh was unsure if Thunderbolts was ever going to happen

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the ‘Oppenheimer’ actress opened up about her thoughts on the delays in Marvel’s latest project. “It kind of feels like it still might not happen because of the amount of times it has been paused, which is just a natural feeling,” Pugh shared. The filming was paused due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that delayed its expected release in July 2024.

Florence Pugh is giving an update on the filming of 'Thunderbolts.' pic.twitter.com/tgzViBO74L — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 6, 2024

However, Pugh expressed her excitement on finally heading to Atlanta and begin with shooting. Following her MCU debut in 2021, Pugh has been looking forward for another opportunity to play the superhero. Other cast members set to feature in Thunderbolts include David Harbour as Red Guardian, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross, and Wyatt Russell as John Russell among others.

With only one Marvel film to be released this year, Deadpool 3, MCU fans will not get to see much of the franchise until 2025. The Ryan Reynolds-starrer will premiere on the date originally pinned for Thunderbolts, July 26, 2024.

