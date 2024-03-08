Have Natalie Portman And Benjamin Millepied Finalized Their Divorce? Find Out

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are officially separated after 11 years of marriage! The Black Swan actress quietly filed for divorce in July 2023 after her husband’s alleged affair with Camille Étienne surfaced back in May 2023.

Portman met director and producer Millepied on the sets of Black Swan, where the latter was working as the choreographer. In an interview, the actress talked about her time on the sets with her former husband: "He was teaching me to dance [and] it was definitely exciting and fun," she said. It was beautiful."

The duo married in 2012 and have been the epitome of an ideal family until recently. Portman, 42, and Millepied, 46, share two children together - daughter Amelia, 7, and son Aleph, 12.

Natalie Portman had a tough and painful year

With her former husband’s cheating scandal and divorce procedure, 2023 was a tough one for the Closer actress. She was devastated by the betrayal and kept a strong front for a long time; while a friend of the actress said, “Natalie hoped her marriage would be forever.”

"It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it," The friend added. According to the source, Portman is trying to find joy in her work, children, and friends, "Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work."

Advertisement

Protecting her children is a priority

Although things are officially over, Portman and Millepied have their children’s best interests at heart and wish to be the “best co-parent they can be.”

The former couple’s close friend talked about their plan, "She [Portman] and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important." An inside source said, "Her [Portman] biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy."

ALSO READ: Top 10 Popular Natalie Portman Movies You Must Watch

The couple’s “new normal” and upcoming projects

Reportedly, the couple is adjusting to the new dynamics of the family as co-parents. A source tells People’s Magazine that Portman is “at peace with where they are and now focused on their new normal as a family."

The actress is currently shooting for the Guy Ritchie-directed Fountain of Youth, which also stars John Krasinski. She has also actively promoted her recent release, May-December, for which Portman received critical acclaim. Simultaneously, she is more involved with her soccer team, Angel City.

On the other hand, Millepied was the choreographer on Dune: Part Two, the sequel to the hit movie Dune, based on Frank Herbert’s book. The movie, which starred Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh, among others, hit the theatres on March 1 and has been breaking records.

ALSO READ: How Did Benjamin Millepied Create The Desert Sandwalk In Dune? Choreographer Explains