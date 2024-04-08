Peacock has announced the premiere date and shared the first trailer for a new show for Anthony Hopkins's upcoming Gladiator show, Those About To Die. This epic series, directed by Roland Emmerich, will have all ten episodes available for streaming starting Thursday, July 18.

Those About To Die teaser reveals the world of gladiatorial combat

Based on a book by Daniel P. Mannix, Those About To Die follows the story of Emperor Vespasian, played by Anthony Hopkins, during the Roman Empire's peak. The series dives into the world of gladiatorial combat, revealing the dark side of ancient Rome - the thirst for blood and spectacle among the masses. It introduces a diverse cast of characters from different parts of the empire, showcasing their collisions at the intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties.

Alongside Hopkins, the ensemble includes Jojo Macari as Domitian Flavianus, Sara Martins as Cala, Iwan Rheon as Tenax, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Viggo, Dimitri Leonidas as Scorpus, Gabriella Pession as Antonia, and many more.

The show is produced by Centropolis Entertainment, Hollywood Gang Productions, and Street Entertainment, with a team of executive producers including Emmerich, Harald Kloser, and Gianni Nunnari. Emmerich and Marco Kreuzpaintner each direct five episodes of the series.

Emmerich aims to create a Roman Epic

Emmerich, who has long been interested in creating a Roman epic, found inspiration in Mannix's novel and the history of the Roman Empire. In an exclusive interview with Collider, he said, "I have always been fascinated by the history of the Roman Empire. So much still seems relevant for our society today - from the entanglement of politics and sports to the disciplines of the competitions, which haven’t changed much either over the last 2000 years. The most electrifying spectacles for the masses still involve two men in an arena, beating each other up, and the chariots of today are called race cars whose drivers still crash and often pay with their lives."

Emmerich continued, "When my partners Gianni Nunnari and Harald Kloser put Daniel Mannix’s Those About to Die on my reading list, I was immediately hooked. My goal was to create a show that explores a side of Rome never told before - the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most... blood and sport. Let the games begin."

Those About To Die promises set into the heart of ancient Rome shed light on its darker corners, and bring to life the thrill of gladiatorial combat.

