Today's Final Jeopardy (April 17, 2024): Who won Game 158 of Season 40?

Game 158 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on April 17, 2024, and here's what happened. Jeff Plate, Vidya Ravella and Alison Betts competed against each other to win the 158th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won April 17, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Alison Betts won Jeopardy on April 17, 2024, against Jeff Plate and Vidya Ravella. The categories under the first round were History Of Yosemite; The Original Language; Putting The Gory In A Movie Category; Inventors & Inventions; Channel Orange; Ends With “B”. While Alison gave 10 correct and 5 wrong answers, Jeff gave 6 correct and 1 incorrect responses, and Vidya gave 8 correct and 2 incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Alison at $3,600, Jeff at $2,200, and Vidya at $2,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Our Floundering Fathers; Things To Do In The City; Animal Life; “F” Is For Food; TV Music; Words From Mythology. The score after the round stood with Alison at $12,800, Jeff at $5,400 and Vidya at -$1,400. Alison gave 19 correct answers and 8 wrong responses, Jeff gave 12 correct answers with 2 incorrect response, and Vidya gave 14 correct answers with 5 wrong responses. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.