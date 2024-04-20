Today's Final Jeopardy (April 19, 2024): Who won Game 160 of Season 40?
Here are the spoilers for the Final Jeopardy of the April 19, 2024 episode. Keep reading to find out which contestants participated and who won the game.
Game 160 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on April 19, 2024, and here's what happened. Molly Fitzpatrick, Scott Nations and Marko Saric competed against each other to win the 159th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.
Who won April 19, 2024's game of Jeopardy?
Marko Saric won Jeopardy on April 19, 2024, against Molly Fitzpatrick and Scott Nations. The categories under the first round were Anatomy A To Z; U.S. Geography; Fun Facts; Ordinal Phrases; Bowling; Silence!. While Marko gave 11 correct and 2 incorrect answers, Molly gave 12 correct and 4 incorrect responses and Scott gave 4 correct 0 and incorrect answers.
The first round's score stood with Marko at $4,800, Molly at $4,000 and Scott at $2,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were African History; Not Your Everyday Words; On Guitar; Poets Of Love; Plumbing; The Depths. The score after the round stood with Marko at $15,900, Scott at $11,400 and Molly at $4,800. Alison gave 19 correct answers and 3 wrong responses, Marko gave 23 correct and 3 incorrect answers, Molly gave 16 correct and 6 incorrect responses and Scott gave 11 correct 1 and incorrect answers.
Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.