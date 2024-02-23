Today's Final Jeopardy (February 22, 2024): Who won Game 119 of Season 40?

Game 119 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on February 22, 2024, and here's what happened. Mira Hayward, Jesse Matheny and Deb Bilodeau competed against each other to win the 119th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won February 22, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Deb Bilodeau won Jeopardy on February 22, 2024, against Mira Hayward and Jesse Matheny. The categories under the first round were World Capitals; The Key Word In The Literary Subtitle; 40 Years Ago: 1984; Advertising Slogans; Tv Characters; Building A New Word. While Deb gave 8 correct and 1 wrong answer, Mira gave 10 correct and 1 incorrect responses, and Jesse gave 8 correct and 0 incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Deb at $5,900, Mira at $5,800, and Jesse at $4,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were From Page To Scream; Brit Speak; How Many Times?; Shall The People Dance; Before The First World War; Blowin’ In The Wind. The score after the round stood with Jesse at $20,400, Deb at $10,300, and Mira at $5,600. Jesse gave 17 correct answers and 0 wrong responses, while Deb gave 15 correct answers with 3 incorrect responses, and Mira gave 16 correct answers with 3 wrong responses.

What was the final question on February 22, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the February 22, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category On Vacation In Italy and the clue said, "About 30 miles from Florence, a little hill gives this tiny Tuscan town its name, familiar to American visitors." The answer to the clue was, "Monticello."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.