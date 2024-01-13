Today's Final Jeopardy (January 12, 2024): Who won Game 90 of Season 40?

Game 90 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on January 12, 2024, and here's what happened. Rotimi Kukoyi, Roy Camara, and Long Nguyen competed against each other to win the 90th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

What happened in January 12, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

An “A” In Science; Double Talk Geography; A Fashionable Category; Television; Anagrams; UFOs Bible Book Saith…; On The Movie Bill; Notorious; Parts Of The Whole; It’s Up 2 U; Old York, Old York. While Roy gave eleven correct and four wrong answer, Rotimi gave six correct and zero incorrect responses, and Long gave seven correct and three incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Roy at $5,400, Rotimi at $3,400, and Long at $0. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Historic American Women; Book Titles; Flags; Podcasts; A Seasoned Film; We Have Oxy, Give Us The Moron. The score after the round stood with Long at $18,400, Rotimi at $4,600, and Roy at $1,600. Long gave 17 correct answers and 5 wrong response, while Rotimi gave 9 correct answers with 1 incorrect response, and Roy gave 20 correct answers with 7 wrong responses.

What was the final question on January 12, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the January 12, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Rivers and the clue said, "A European capital got its name as a consequence of flooding on this river.” The answer to the clue was, "Amstel."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

