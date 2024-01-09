Today's Final Jeopardy (January 8, 2024): Who won Game 86 of Season 40?

Game 86 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on January 8, 2024, and here's what happened. Randall Rayford, Michael Cavaliere, and Matt Harvey competed against each other to win the 86th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won January 8, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Matt Harvey won Jeopardy on January 8, 2024, against Randall Rayford and Michael Cavaliere. The categories under the first round were Presidential Dogs; Music; Recent Movies; Sounds Like A Letter; Colors; Get To The Point. While Matt gave nine correct and two wrong answer, Michael gave ten correct and three incorrect responses, and Randall gave eight correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Matt at $4,200, Michael at $4,000, and Randall at $3,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were The Annals Of History; Celebrity Sibling Surnames; Science; From C To D; Italian Literature; It’S Corn. The score after the round stood with Michael at $29,200, Matt at $18,800, and Randall at $3,000. Matt gave 20 correct answers and 3 wrong response, while Michael gave 21 correct answers with 3 incorrect responses, and Randall gave 12 correct answers with 4 wrong responses.

What was the final question on January 8, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the January 8, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category State Capitals and the clue said, "The 2 closest state capitals, at about 40 miles apart, one was founded by someone no longer allowed in the other." The answer to the clue was, "(Providence, Rhode Island & Boston, Massachusetts."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

