Today's Final Jeopardy (March 12, 2024): Who won Game 132 of Season 40?

Game 132 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on March 12, 2024, and here's what happened. Ben Chan, Troy Meyer and Yogesh Raut competed against each other to win the 132nd game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won March 12, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Ben Chan won Jeopardy on March 12, 2024, against Troy Meyer and Yogesh Raut. The categories under the first round were From The Newspapers; Investing & Business Terms; One-Word Beatles Song Titles; Soup’s On; Idioms & Expressions; Literary Title Adjectives. While Ben gave 10 correct and 0 wrong answers, Troy gave 8 correct and 1 incorrect responses, and Yogesh gave 9 correct and 0 incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Ben at $6,000, Troy at $5,800, and Yogesh at $3,600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Plain Geography; Prose & Congress; Unmanned Space Exploration; The Knightly News; Who’s The Biopic Subject?; Starts With “P”. The score after the round stood with Troy at $22,000, Yogesh at $15,600 and Ben at $10,000. Troy gave 22 correct answers and 2 wrong responses, Yogesh gave 20 correct answers with 1 incorrect response, and Ben gave 15 correct answers with 2 wrong responses.

Advertisement

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.