Today's Final Jeopardy (March 8, 2024): Who won Game 130 of Season 40?

Game 130 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on March 8, 2024, and here's what happened. Emily Sands, Yogesh Raut and David Sibley competed against each other to win the 130th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won March 8, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Yogesh Raut won Jeopardy on March 8, 2024, against Emily Sands and David Sibley. The categories under the first round were Literary Awards; Suffixes; Leftovers; We’re Goin’ To Broadway!; Paper; Trail. While Yogesh gave 12 correct and 0 wrong answer, Emily gave 10 correct and 2 incorrect responses, and David gave 5 correct and 2 incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Yogesh at $7,400, Emily at $5,600, and David at $600. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were The Middle Ages; 13-Letter Words; Shades Of Blue; South Of The Equator; Film Bros; 150 Years Of The 92nd Street Y. The score after the round stood with Yogesh at $21,400, Emily at $6,800 and David at $6,200. Yogesh gave 23 correct answers and 1 wrong responses, Emily gave 19 correct answers with 5 incorrect response, and David gave 12 correct answers with 3 wrong responses.

Advertisement

What was the final question on March 7, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the March 7, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Literature & Religion and the clue said, "This city now in Turkey is the addressee of one of the New Testament epistles & the setting for 'The Comedy of Errors.' ", published this year." The answer to the clue was, "Ephesus."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.