Top 10 Most Viral Emmys Moments of All Times; From Kisses, Proposals, to Historic wins

The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, presented on January 15 after being postponed due to Hollywood labor strikes, featured a compelling combination of talent, comedy, and profound sentiments. This historic event has witnessed countless spectacular events that have etched themselves into television history throughout the years. Let's take a look at the top ten most viral Emmy moments of all time as per USA Today.

1. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Bryan Cranston's comical connection (2014)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who won an Emmy for her performance in Veep, ran into Bryan Cranston on her way to the stage at the 2014 Emmys. The two seasoned actors had an unexpectedly passionate kiss, producing a memorable, humorous scene that reflected the television industry's camaraderie.

2. Merritt Wever's speechless triumph (2013)

Merritt Wever's victory for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Nurse Jackie in 2013 astonished both the crowd and herself. Wever was overcome with emotion and could only utter a few thank-yous before shouting, "I gotta go, bye." Her answer was real and unedited, and it is inscribed in Emmy history.

3. Fred Rogers' heartwarming Lifetime Achievement speech (1997)

In 1997, the renowned Fred Rogers, well known for Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, gave a tearful speech upon collecting a Lifetime Achievement award at the Daytime Emmys. He asked the audience to reflect on persons who had affected their lives, creating a lasting impression on spectators with his characteristic sing-song tone.

4. Glenn Weiss' on-stage proposal (2018)

Glenn Weiss won Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special at the 2018 Emmys, turning the ceremony into a fairy tale. Seizing the opportunity, Weiss proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, on the Emmy stage. Millions of people were moved by a public proposal.

5. Sean Spicer's surprise appearance (2017)

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer made an unexpected appearance during the 2017 Emmys, organized by master of ceremonies Stephen Colbert. Spicer joked about the size of the audience, evoking his notorious remarks about Trump's inaugural attendance.

6. Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, and Steve Carell's playful exchange (2007)

Ricky Gervais won Lead Actor in a Comedy for Extras in 2007 but was not there. Seizing the moment, Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert presented the award to their pal Steve Carell. In a subsequent humorous exchange, Gervais requested the award back.

7. Camryn Manheim's body positivity message (1998)

Camryn Manheim's acceptance speech for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Practice in 1998 carried a striking message of body acceptance. She proclaimed frankly, "This is for all the fat girls," advocating body positivity on a large scale.

8. Lucille Ball's charming struggle (1975)

When Lucille Ball presented the Best Comedy Series award in 1975, she had a lovely hiccup when she discovered she had forgotten her glasses. The I Love Lucy star ultimately retrieved her glasses to announce the winner, leaving the audience in stitches.

9. Billy Porter's historic win (2019)

Billy Porter made history in 2019 when he became the first homosexual Black man to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Pose. His passionate statement emphasized the significance of the occasion, expressing gratitude for living to witness this historic day and referencing James Baldwin.

10. Nominees for lead actress channel Miss America (2011)

When all of the nominees for Best Comedy Actress took the stage in a Miss America-style lineup, the 2011 Emmys injected an unexpected touch of humor. Melissa McCarthy won, and presenter Rob Lowe presented her with a tiara, creating a joyful and memorable Emmy moment.

These moments, which span decades of Emmy history, demonstrate the breadth and depth of experiences within the television industry. The Emmy Awards continue to be a platform where the beauty of television unfolds in unexpected and unique ways, from poignant speeches to playful exchanges.

