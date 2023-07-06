Why did Billy Porter and husband Adam Smith split after 6 years of marriage? Here's what we know

Why did Billy Porter and Adam Smith decide to separate?

According to Billy Porter's representative Simon Halls, the decision to separate was a mutual one and not made lightly. Halls told People that after much consideration and soul-searching, the couple made the difficult choice to go their separate ways. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, they have expressed their commitment to continue loving and supporting each other as they embark on this new chapter of their lives.

As of now, it remains uncertain whether legal separation or divorce proceedings have been initiated by either party. Regardless of the legal aspects, both Billy Porter and Adam Smith have expressed their commitment to supporting each other in this new phase of their lives. Although their romantic journey may have come to an end, their bond as friends and allies remains strong.

Meanwhile, for Billy Porter, the concept of marrying his partner as a gay man held immense significance. Growing up, the idea of same-sex marriage seemed like an unattainable dream. Therefore, when he and Adam exchanged vows, it was a moment that took his breath away. Getting married symbolized breaking barriers and defying societal norms, showcasing the progress and acceptance that the LGBTQ+ community has fought so hard for.

Billy Porter and Adam Smith’s love story

Speaking about Billy and Adam's love story, they have had its ups and downs. They initially met in 2009 and had a brief relationship before parting ways. However, fate intervened, and in 2015, they rekindled their love and decided to give their relationship another chance. The couple's bond grew stronger, leading them to tie the knot in 2017, just 16 days after Billy's heartfelt proposal during a double date dinner.

