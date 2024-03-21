Top Chef 2024 Cast: Who Are the Judges, Contestants & Hosts in Season 21?

Excitement is brewing among culinary enthusiasts as the highly anticipated Season 21 of Top Chef, aka Top Chef: Wisconsin is set to grace our TV screens. With a fresh batch of contestants, seasoned judges, and a new host, this season promises to add on another remarkable season to its decades-old running show.

Meet the Judges and new host of the Top Chef 2024

In Season 21 of Top Chef, viewers can expect the familiar faces of judges Gail Simmons and Tom Colicchio, who have been integral parts of the show since its inception. Gail Simmons, a stalwart in the culinary world, brings her expertise and discerning palate to the judging panel once again. Meanwhile, Tom Colicchio, in the past, has been honored five times with one of the most prestigious culinary awards, i.e., the James Beard Foundation Awards. Further Colicchio is also the co-founder of the Gramercy Tavern in New York City and brings invaluable insights and critiques to aspiring chefs.

Joining them as a guest judge is the talented Carla Hall, a fan-favorite who has graced the Top Chef kitchen in previous seasons. Alongside Carla, actress Brittany Snow and chef Matty Matheson will also make up for an exciting lineup of guest judges.

Advertisement

But perhaps the most notable change in Season 21 is the introduction of a new host, Kristen Kish. Kish is the winner of Season 10 of Top Chef and runs her own restaurant in Texas named, Arlo Gray, presenting Italian and French cuisines. Taking over the reins from Padma Lakshmi, Kristen brings her own flair and personality to the role while paying homage to her predecessor. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times , Kristen expressed her gratitude for Padma's support and acknowledged the need to carve her own path as the show's host.

Kish shared, “She didn’t really give me advice. I think that’s a really great compliment because she knows that I have to figure it out on my own. She couldn’t tell me how to do her job because she knew how to do her job in the way that worked for her. I have to do it in a way that it is me. What she did offer me was complete support — call, text, write, snail mail, whatever; if I need her, she will be available.”

ALSO READ: That Film Was A Building Block': Sydney Sweeney Opens Up About Madame Web Role

Who will contest in the 21st season of Top Chef?

As for the contestants, Season 21 boasts a diverse and talented lineup of chefs from various culinary backgrounds. The lineup of the upcoming season includes contestants such as Manuel "Manny" Barella, a culinary director at Camp Pickle and Jaguar Bolera, and Kaleena Bliss, an executive chef at the Chicago Athletic Association hotel. French chef Kévin D'Andrea, the finalist of Top Chef France in 2015, and private chef Alisha Elenz, the runner of Whisk the Night Away, also join the fray, bringing their influences and culinary prowess to the table.

Other notable contestants include executive chef leading Saga Hospitality Group's new restaurant, Danny Garcia, James Beard Award finalist Valentine Howell Jr., and EsterEv & DanDan restaurant owner Daniel "Dan" Jacobs. Other contestants include the Chef de Cuisine at the M Tempura: Savannah Miller, the chef and co-owner of Shuggie's Trash Pie + Natural Wine: David Murphy, executive chef at Expat: Kenny Nguyen, 2024 James Beard Semifinalist: Laura Ozyilmaz.

Rounding out the cast are chefs like the head chef at the Fritai restaurant: Charly Pierre, the Chef de Cuisine at Olamaie: Amanda Turner, the Chef de Cuisine from India: Rasika Venkatesa, and the chef, owner, and pitmaster at B'tween Sandwich Co.: Michelle Wallace, each with their own culinary journeys and aspirations. From traditional cuisines to innovative dishes, these chefs are ready to showcase their talents and compete for the coveted title of Top Chef.

Advertisement

As Top Chef Season 21 unfolds, viewers can expect a thrilling culinary showdown filled with delicious dishes, intense challenges, and nail-biting moments. With a stellar lineup of judges, a talented roster of contestants, and a new host at the helm, this season promises for a stellar run. The second episode of the show is scheduled to be released on March 27, 2024, on Bravo.

ALSO READ: I didn’t tell nobody': Joey Fatone Says He Didn't Inform Parents About *NSYNC Performance