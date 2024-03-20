I didn’t tell nobody': Joey Fatone Says He Didn't Inform Parents About *NSYNC Performance

In a surprising revelation, Joey Fatone, a member of the legendary boy band *NSYNC, recently confessed that he didn't even inform his parents about the group's reunion performance. Speaking candidly on The Jennifer Hudson Show alongside AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, Fatone, now 47, humorously admitted that he deliberately kept the news under wraps, fearing his father's notorious habit of spilling secrets to anyone.

In his conversation with Jennifer Hudson, as retrieved via PEOPLE , Fatone shed light on his decision to withhold information about the *NSYNC reunion from his parents, quipping, “My father has a very large mouth. He likes to tell anybody; he’s very proud. My mom would always be quiet, but I always have to tell them like right before or right after.” Despite his father's reputation for divulging information, Fatone chose to keep his lips sealed, not even informing his publicist about the surprise performance, stating, “I didn’t tell my publicist; I didn’t tell nobody. ... Surprise!"

*NSYNC delivers an epic comeback performance

The *NSYNC reunion marked a momentous occasion for fans of the beloved boy band. After years of anticipation, Fatone, along with Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick, delighted audiences with a thrilling performance at Justin Timberlake's one-night show in Los Angeles.

During their performance, *NSYNC treated fans to a nostalgic trip down memory lane, delivering electrifying renditions of their greatest hits, including It's Gonna Be Me, Bye Bye Bye, and Gone. However, the highlight of the night came with the debut of their new song, Paradise, featured on Timberlake's latest album. Fatone shared his excitement about the collaboration, revealing that Justin had personally invited them to join the show, leading to an unforgettable moment for fans old and new.

Fatone stated, “It was really exciting; it was kinda just fun. It was almost like we have not been around, obviously, for a long time 'cause we haven’t, and then when we came out, it was just like ‘What?!' We have a new song called ‘Paradise’ that’s on Justin’s album. It was just one of those things where Justin asked us to do the show. We’re like, ‘Yeah, why not?' And then we kind of played some old-school stuff, and people went crazy.”

Adding to the surprise factor, AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys confessed that he had no prior knowledge of the *NSYNC reunion until moments before the show. I was there, and it was awesome. I was dead center,” he exclaimed. Sharing that he too was unaware of the reunion he added, “Until I walked backstage before the show and I saw [Joey] and then I saw Lance, and I was like, 'Ohhh!' When they all walked out, the screams were unbelievable. They didn't miss a beat. Honestly."

As the echoes of their electrifying performance continue to reverberate, one thing is certain: the magic of *NSYNC lives on, captivating audiences with each unforgettable moment.

