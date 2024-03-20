That Film Was A Building Block': Sydney Sweeney Opens Up About Madame Web Role

Sydney Sweeney, known for her versatile performances, recently opened up about her role in the critically panned film Madame Web, shedding light on her strategic approach to career choices and her response to the film's lackluster reception. Sweeney, who gained immense love from the public for her role of Bea in the romcom Anyone but You revealed that the decision to sign Madame Web was an effort to get closer to Sony Productions.

Sydney Sweeney gets candid about her strategic move to sign Madame Web

In a candid interview with British GQ , Sweeney revealed that her decision to take on the role of Julia Carpenter in Madame Web was primarily driven by strategic business considerations rather than artistic fulfillment. She acknowledged that she viewed signing Madame Web as an opportunity to establish crucial relationships with Sony and to garner traction for her other projects such as Anyone but You, where Sweenet was herself a producer.

“To me, that film was a building block, it’s what allowed me to build a relationship with Sony. Without doing Madame Web I wouldn’t have a relationship with the decision-makers over there. Everything in my career I do is not just for that story but strategic business decisions. Because I did that, I was able to sell Anyone But You. I was able to get Barbarella,” she confessed.

Sydney Sweeney claimed that the success of Madame Web was beyond her hands

Despite the anticipation surrounding the release of Madame Web, the film came out to be a huge disappointment. Sweeney, addressing the film’s failure, shared that the performance of the film was beyond her hands as she was following the leads of the maker as an actor.

"The movie is such a large movie with so many people involved," Sweeney remarked. "I was just hired as an actor and happy to bring to life a character that my little cousins are excited about. There’s no outcome I can control on a film like that, especially when I’m not a producer. You sign up for whatever happens and you take the ride.” During her hosting stint on NBC's Saturday Night Live, Sweeney subtly addressed the film's failure with self-deprecating humor, quipping, “You definitely didn’t see me in Madame Web.”

Despite the setbacks associated with Madame Web, Sydney Sweeney remains undeterred. With back-to-back releases including Anyone But You, Madame Web, and the upcoming Immaculate, directed by Michael Mohan, Sweeney continues to demonstrate her versatility and commitment to her craft.

