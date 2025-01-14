‘Trying To Do The Best’: Kate Middleton Reflects On Navigating Personal Life Amid Cancer Treatment As She Re-Visits Hospital

Kate Middleton’s medical procedures amid her cancer diagnosis last year took a toll on her personal life. On January 14, the Princess of Wales paid a surprise visit to the staff of the hospital where she was treated for much of last year.

While she toured the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, the staff and patients asked her questions about her health and life. As reported by The Daily Mirror, one of the staff members praised the Princess for managing her family — Prince Williams and their children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — well despite going through a tough time.

“It’s just trying to do the best,” Middleton replied. “You think treatment is finished, crack on with that . . . daily tasks . . . but that’s still a real challenge,” she added. The Princess admitted that there are certain side effects to the intense medical treatments that need to be dealt with a lot of patience.

In another conversation, Middleton spoke to Ruth Bosworth — who was at the hospital while her husband Richard was getting treatment — and reflected on the tedious cycles of her treatment. “Sometimes you feel relatively well, and then you have another one,” she admitted.