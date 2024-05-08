Twisters Trailer Out: Glen Powell’s Dystopian Action Thriller Promises A Stormy Ride

An unlikely tornado outbreak disrupts the world!

This calls for high-end technology to track the weather simulations, and that’s when Tyler Owens (Glen Powell) and Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones) join forces to take control of the life-threatening storms!

Twister trailer explained

The tension in the trailer is quite palpable! Kate Cooper decides to “destory the tornado” with a little help from Owens, a reckless social media influencer who makes videos of riding cars through the storms.

He seems to get tornados more than the professionals and joins Cooper to create a groundbreaking tracking device.

The film gives off a dystopian vibe! Glen Powel’s character riding a car through the storm looked strikingly close to Interstellar’s plane chase scene. Moreover, the scene-stealing chemistry between the leads seemed quite charming and effortless.

The Cast of Twister

Lately, Glen Powell has been riding the wave of success with his hit films Top Gun Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, and Anyone But You with Syndey Sweeney. It seems like the actor has decided to tap into the action thriller genre with the new film!

In addition to Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate Cooper, Twister also stars Katy O'Brian, Kiernan Shipka, Maura Tierney, Anthony Ramos, and many others. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The trailer looks action-packed and perfectly combines thriller, romance, and Powell’s undeniable charm. Check it out here…