Under the Bridge Trailer: Lily Gladstone And Riley Keough Team Up To Uncover Mystery In True Crime Drama

Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough, two talented actresses known for their compelling performances, are joining forces in the upcoming true crime drama, Under the Bridge. The new trailer for Hulu's latest offering showcases their captivating performances in a gripping murder mystery, promising audiences an emotionally charged viewing experience.

What is the storyline of Under the Bridge?

Under the Bridge delves into the chilling true story of the 1997 murder of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk, based on Rebecca Godfrey’s acclaimed book. In the series, Gladstone portrays Cam Bentland, a determined local police officer, while Keough takes on the role of Godfrey, a writer returning to her hometown to investigate the case for her book. The narrative unfolds through their perspectives, offering a nuanced exploration of the events surrounding Virk's tragic disappearance and the subsequent investigation.

The trailer sets a tense and atmospheric tone, introducing viewers to the central mystery of a missing girl and the unsettling truths waiting to be uncovered. As Gladstone's character delves deeper into the case, she confronts disturbing revelations that challenge her understanding of the community she serves. Meanwhile, Keough's character, haunted by her past connection to the town, embarks on her own quest for answers, adding layers of intrigue to the unfolding narrative.

Under the Bridge makers talked about the casting of Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough

Behind the scenes, writer/creator Quinn Shephard and showrunner Samir Mehta shed light on the casting choices and narrative direction of Under the Bridge. The decision to cast Gladstone and Keough stemmed from a serendipitous combination of fate and artistic vision. Mehta recounts how a chance encounter with a neighbor led to the suggestion of Keough for the role, while Gladstone's suitability for the part became evident through her existing connection with Keough on social media.

"I moved into a house in January 2022. One day, I'm taking out the trash, met my new neighbor, and became very close friends right away. I was telling him I just got this show and he is like, 'I'm really good friends with Riley Keough. I think she'd be great for it,’” Mehta shared, as retrieved via EW . To this Shephard added, “And then Lily and Riley had been Instagram friends. They never met in real life. They'd been DMing each other a lot. So we were like, 'It obviously should be Lily Gladstone in this role.'"

Shephard and Mehta express their desire to transcend the conventions of traditional crime dramas, aiming to offer audiences a fresh and immersive storytelling experience. Drawing inspiration from Godfrey's original work, they seek to infuse the series with a sense of authenticity and depth. Mehta stated, “Neither of us wanted to make yet another classic murder mystery. We really wanted to find a way to elevate the genre and do something new with it."

"It was a crime book that didn't feel like a crime book. There was a real gentleness and femininity to the way that the story was told. I felt like it offered a lot of space to tell a story both about Reena, but also about childhood and the stories of the other teenagers,” Shephard added.

Under the Bridge promises to be a compelling addition to the true crime genre, with its blend of atmospheric storytelling, complex characters, and powerful performances. The eight-episode season is set to premiere on Hulu on April 17, 2024, offering viewers a riveting journey into the heart of a haunting mystery.

