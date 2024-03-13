In Hulu's upcoming series Under the Bridge, Academy Award nominee Lily Gladstone (known for Killers of the Flower Moon) returns to unravel more mysteries this summer. Here's everything you need to know about the movie.

What's Under the Bridge about?

The show, based on Rebecca Godfrey's 1997 book, follows the true events surrounding fourteen-year-old Reena Virk, who vanished after attending a party with friends. Gladstone portrays Cam Bentland, an investigator grappling with a difficult missing person case, while Riley Keough plays Rebecca Godfrey.

The trailer sets the stage for the gripping mystery, highlighting the danger lurking beneath the surface as teenage faces flash across the screen. Bentland, portrayed by Gladstone, introduces the central conflict, revealing a girl missing for three days.

Godfrey, played by Keough, steps in to assist with the investigation, hoping her outsider status will aid in uncovering the truth. As the story unfolds, shocking revelations emerge, leading Bentland and Godfrey deeper into a world of secrets and deception.

The official synopsis read;

"One November night in 1997, 14-year-old Reena Virk was savagely beaten and drowned under a waterway bridge. From a small East Indian community, Reena was alienated from her family and spent her time desperately trying to find a place with a tough crowd of teenagers, several of whom had been in trouble with the law."

Advertisement

Under the Bridge star cast

The series explores themes of identity, justice, and the complexities of navigating a male-dominated profession, as Bentland grapples with her position as a woman of color and her own queer identity. Alongside Gladstone and Keough, the ensemble cast includes Izzy G, Chloe Guidry, Ezra Faroque Khan, Archie Panjabi, Vritika Gupta, Javon Wanna Walton, and Aiyana Goodfellow.

Adapted for the screen by Quinn Shephard, Under the Bridge is produced by ABC Signature and executive produced by Samir Mehta, Liz Tigelaar, Stacey Silverman, Shephard, Godfrey, and Tara Duncan.

Keough and Gina Gammell also serve as executive producers, with Geeta Patel directing the pilot episode. The eight-episode season premieres on April 17, 2024, on Hulu, offering audiences a thrilling exploration of a haunting true story. Watch the trailer here;

ALSO READ: Who Was Robert Evans? Sharon Stone Reveals Name Of Producer Who Pressured Her To Have Sex With Co-Star Billy Baldwin