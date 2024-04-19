Venus Williams Leaves Zendaya Awestruck at Challengers LA Premiere!

Venus Williams wowed American actress and singer Zendaya at the Challengers LA premiere. On April 17, the 27-year-old actress posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of the 43-year-old tennis legend attending the event.

“Wow, this is amazing,” Dune actress Zendaya exclaimed as she shared Williams’ red carpet photo.

In the picture, Williams smiles for the camera, striking a pose in a stylish dark gray Vivienne Westwood mini dress. It is captioned with Serve @challengersmovie.

Champion shares Zendaya's surprise premiere reaction

The tennis champ reposted Zendaya's reaction to her surprise appearance at the premiere on April 16.

"I'll never be Serena," Zendaya said in the video, referring to her sister Serena Williams. I guess I can forget that dream now."

Entertainment journalist Zuri Hall then mentioned, “Hey, shoutout to Venus. She’s here on the carpet too; we spotted her.”

“Venus Williams, yep,” Hall added as Zendaya widened her eyes and mouth in shock.

"I'll go find her," Zendaya said.

"Update: @zendaya found me," Williams commented. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

At the Challengers LA premiere, Zendaya, portraying tennis player turned coach Tashi, shared a photo with co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, laughing at the Westwood Village Theater.

Advertisement

Captioned Dream team, they all wore bright smiles.

Zendaya stuns in Vera Wang gown at premiere

Zendaya dazzled in a Vera Wang gown featuring a black lace and satin corset bodice paired with a baby pink satin ballgown skirt. The ensemble was accentuated by black tulle under the skirt's centre slit.

At the premiere, she told PEOPLE and other reporters that the film is very sexy, despite surprisingly no sex scenes in it.

"I've been asked a lot about sex scenes, like, What was it like shooting them? From people who have seen the movie, I’m like, What sex scenes? " she said. "And they’re like, Oh my God, technically not really.”

"We keep saying tennis is the sex in the movie, and I think tennis holds a metaphor for many things: desires, passion, pain, anger, frustration," Zendaya continued. "I think they all use tennis to communicate with each other when they just don’t have the words."

Meanwhile, the Greatest Show Man star shared photos on her Instagram Stories on April 17, posing with a thumbs-up in front of a Challengers billboard. In another shot, she pointed to the camera with a big smile on her face.

ALSO READ: What Is Zendaya's Net Worth In 2024? Everything To Know About Actress's Illustrious Career