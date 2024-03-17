What Is Zendaya's Net Worth In 2024? Everything To Know About Actress's Illustrious Career

American actress, a pop sensation and every youth’s favorite Zendaya is not just any other 27-year-old. After her role in prominent films like Spiderman, Dune and shows like Euphoria, the actress is on to big projects like Challengers and Dune Part two for 2024. Apart from being Tom Holland’s love interest, the actress is also a singer. Do such big projects mean a big net worth for Zendaya in 2024? Find out.

What is Zendaya’s net worth in 2024?

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Zendaya Talks Reprising Chani In Dune: Part Two And How She Connects To Her Character; ‘I Think She’s A Lot Tougher Than I Am’

As per Celebrity Net Worth the 1996 born Virgo has a net worth of $22 Million. Born in Oakland, the actress started out early in life. She was a child actress on Disney shows. She was a Macy’s model and then went on to do modeling for Old Navy and iCarly merchandise. She then moved on to being a dancer in commercials and music videos. She also acted as KC Cooper in the KC Undercover show and started her stint with Disney, with the show Shake It Up. Then Euphoria happened and the role of Rue Bennett became a sensation. Post that, Zendaya has been up the career ladder.

Advertisement

Her musical works include Replay, Rewrite the Stars and others. Few of her songs have even made it to films like The Greatest Showman.

What are Zendaya’s other sources of income?

In 2015, the actress started her own shoe collection by the name of Daya and a clothing line by the name of Daya by Zendaya in 2016. Apart from acting, modeling and singing, Zendaya wrote a book called Between U and Me: How to Rock Your Tween Years with Style and Confidence in 2013. Zendaya has also had a short time when she hosted dance shows and did voice overs. After such a vivid career watching her take up such interesting roles is inspiring. As we wait to see how 2024 turns out to be for Zendaya, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Did Zendaya Donate 100K USD To Bay Area Theater? Find Out