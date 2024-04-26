Challengers Twitter Review: Here's What Netizens Have To Say About Luca Guadagnino's Zendaya Starrer Sports Drama

Challengers has quickly become a favorite among fans, especially those who adore Zendaya. The recent release from MGM Studios has managed to entertain movie buffs.

Some fans couldn't contain their excitement and shared their thoughts on social media about the incredible performances by Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor.

Netizens react to Zendaya's Challengers

Zendaya seems to be nowhere near ready to take a break from charming her fans with her incredible acting skills on the big screen. Following her understated yet awe-inspiring performance in Dune: Part Two, she delivered her finest work yet in the newly released film, Challengers.

Bringing the sports drama to the screen, Luca Guadagnino has made, each and everyone, who watched his recent work, praise him.

While some are still baffled over the scenes that they witnessed in the theater, one fan took it to X (formerly Twitter) and stated, “I need to watch Challengers again immediately!”

A few loved the sequences in this amazingly pictured movie, as they have appreciated the cinematography as well.

Looks like the audience actually felt the depth of the movie, they were blown away by the dialogues, matching the performances of the actors on screen, stating, “The performances bring the characters to life.”

While calling it a bit “steamy,” the amazed fans have been blown away by the casting, as well as its writing.

Since we are talking about the cast, it looks like the chemistry between the three actors, Zendaya, and Mike Faist, as well as Josh O’Connor has dazzled the ones witnessing the mind-blowing performances.

About Challengers

Challengers, released on April 26, 2024, takes the audience on an unprecedented adventure, intertwining the challenges faced in the sports industry with the beauty of romance.

Having been directed by Luca Guadagnino, the movie also brings forth the talents of Zendaya, along with other acclaimed actors. This recently released movie is a sports/romance film, that talks about Tashi a tennis player who has now turned into a coach.

She makes her husband play a challenger event on the pro tour. When he enters the pro tennis matches, he finds himself standing right opposite Tashi’s former boyfriend who also happens to be his best friend.

The movie goes beyond just the love triangle of the tennis pros. In fact, it has been written and directed exceptionally well. Not only does it showcase one of the most interesting on-screen romances and thrilling sports shorts, but it also skillfully takes you back and forth through the events of the main characters.

The movie is out in theaters, and we suggest you should go watch it right away.

