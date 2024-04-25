'Very Energized About The Elimination': Kanye Explains How The Drake Diss Track Came To Life

The world of hip-hop has always had its fair share of rivalries, but when it comes to Kanye West, now known as Ye, and Drake, things have reached a new level.

Recently, there was a feud going on between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, and Ye jumped into that. He released a remix of Future and Metro Boomin’s hit Like That, taking direct shots at Drake. Let’s dive into how this fiery track came to life and what Kanye had to say about it.

Kanye’s new remix fires up the feud

So, why did Ye decide to go after Drake this time? Well, Ye is set to appear on Justin LaBoy’s podcast, The Download, and he spilled the beans on his motivations. Yes, clips from the upcoming episode reveal Ye’s reasons for hitting the studio with Drake in his sights.

He explained, "Future called me and I went to the studio and laid that. We went through the creative process of adding the chords and called the Hooligans out in London to get on the joint. Everybody was very, very energized about the elimination of Drake."

Firing direct shots at Drake’s deal

During the podcast, Ye didn’t hold back. He took aim at Drake’s deal with Universal Music Group and the CEO, Lucian Grainge. He rapped, “Where’s Lucian? Serve your master, n—a/ You caught a little bag for your masters, didn’t ya/ Lifetime deal, I feel bad for n—as/ Y’all so outta sight, outta mind/ I can’t even think of Drake’s line.”

Ye even referred to Grainge as Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy,” suggesting that Drake’s success is all thanks to his ties with the music label. “You say rich baby daddy it’s like Drake has a rich baby daddy named Lucian and Universal. It’s like ‘My daddy got it. My daddy control the spins.’ Drake has a rich baby daddy named Lucian.”

The ongoing feud

This isn’t the first time Drake and Ye have been at offs. Their feud has been going on for years, with occasional moments of reconciliation too. Their rocky relationship dates back years, with past incidents like Kanye removing Drake’s verse from his hit song All Of The Lights. But this ongoing feud and Ye’s latest remix seems to have reignited the fire.

Drake isn’t just dealing with Kanye; he’s also got Kendrick Lamar on his case. Kendrick dissed Drake in the We Don’t Trust You album, adding another layer to this feud of rap rivalries. But while Kanye is firing shots at Drake, Kendrick’s been keeping a low profile, staying out of the drama.

As for Drake himself, he’s standing strong. He’s faced multiple beefs before and seems to be prepared to face whatever challenges come his way.

Well, with all these big names involved, it’s clear that this hip-hop feud isn’t going to cool down anytime soon.

