What are the Two Different Versions of Kanye West’s Battery Allegations? EXPLAINED

Following an alleged altercation involving his wife, Bianca Censori, Kanye West is reportedly under investigation for violence. The 46-year-old rapper is suspected of violence after allegedly hitting a man who grabbed or shoved Censori, according to TMZ, which broke the story on Wednesday, April 17. The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday, April 16, in Los Angeles.

What is the actual incident?

In a statement to TMZ on Wednesday, a representative for West discussed the circumstances. “‘Grabbed’ is an incredibly poor description of what transpired. Bianca suffered physical abuse”, the statement said. “The attacker did not just run into her. He placed his hands right on her body, beneath her garment, grasped her waist, twirled her around, and then blew kisses. She suffered from physical and sexual abuse.”

A recent assessment, however, presented a very different picture, creating some disagreement among the public. According to the report, the individual in question was a twin, and the rapper Flashing Lights smacked the wrong person for allegedly abusing his wife. TMZ identifies the siblings as Mark and Jonnie Houston, two well-known Los Angeles-area restaurateurs. Right now, it's unknown which twin actually ran into Bianca Censori and which one was allegedly hit by Kanye West. Both of the Houston brothers have not yet commented on the situation.

In addition, the media outlet’s interviewees with the witnesses seemed to have a different account from Yeezy’s chief of staff. Before unintentionally running into Bianca in the hotel lobby, a man was enjoying a meal with a buddy at the Chateau Marmont, which they shared. A witness on the ground claims that Kanye punched the man in the face as he approached his table and challenged him.

It’s unclear whether the pair was on Disneyland property when this occurred, whether it happened after their visit, and whether the accused attacker is the one who reported the incident to the police. The couple had a date night there the same evening.

Kanye making headlines is no surprise

Over the years, West’s actions have often made news, and in January 2023, he was the subject of a battery investigation. At the time, a Ventura County Sheriff’s Office representative told E! News that they had gotten a call regarding an altercation between West and a woman who was filming him. The authorities have video footage showing West grabbing the woman’s phone out of her hand. Charges were not brought, but a report was produced.

The 2022 incident, which West discussed in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked at the time, was not the subject of any charges. “As I already stated, you are unfit to command my story.” He added at the time, “I am taking my narrative, as I told you before. I’m penning my story. As an alternative to trying to undermine someone, why don’t you all go accomplish something?”

In early 2023, Kanye West was the subject of a battery investigation following a conversation with a camera-wielding individual. According to reports, West threw the person’s phone and left with Bianca Censori in an SUV after that confrontation. Following the incident, officials attempted to speak with Ye, and during that time, reporters even asked Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife and the mother of his four children, questions about the circumstances. In the end, Kardashian avoided answering questions on the antics of her ex-husband.

