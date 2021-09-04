Drake makes SHOCKING confession about his sexuality in a song from new album Certified Lover Boy: FIND OUT

Drake recently made an important announcement about his sexuality. The 34-year-old One Dance singer recently dropped his new album--Certified Lover Boy and one of the lyrics in one of the songs is raising lots of eyebrows among his fans. The line comes during the song “Girls Want Girls,” a collaboration with Lil Baby. He raps the line: “Starin’ at your dress ’cause it’s see through / Yeah, talkin’ all the s–t that you done been through / Yeah, say that you a lesbian, girl, me too.”

The lyrics garnered so much attention that they instantly started trending on Twitter, with many people weighing in with jokes and in disbelief at the statement.

The album, which dropped last week comes after several delays following the rapper’s health concerns. Drake had spoken about his album's release delay and said, "I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I'm blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January", via Billboard.

Previously, Drake's album announcement received a lot of cheer from his fans and friends. Offset commented on the post with fire emojis. Also, ItsBizkit commented on Drake's post hinting at the singer's recent beef with Kanye West saying, "Kanye punching the air right now." The post was also liked by Drake's close friend and Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan.

