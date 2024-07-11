Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Recap: Freydis's Rise To Power Sets Stage For The Upcoming Season 3

Jeb Stuart's Vikings: Valhalla tells the story of the Norse people's struggles in the late 11th century. As it prepares for its third season premiering on July 11, let's recap the end of Season 2 to get ready.

The show focuses on three main characters: Leif Eriksson, his sister Freydis Eriksdottir, and Harald Sigurdsson. Across the first two seasons, there's been intense violence and heartbreak, themes that will likely continue in Season 3.

Vikings: Valhalla season 2 recap ahead of season 3

At the end of Season 2, Freydis escapes King Sweyn Forkbeard and separates from Harald. She finds refuge in Jomsborg with Lord Herekr, who shares her vision of a traditional Norse future based on the Old Gods.

However, tension arises over Herekr's class divisions among the townspeople. Despite being made a high priestess, Freydis challenges Herekr's leadership.

Freydis becomes ruler of Jomsborg

After giving birth to her and Harald's child, their differing interpretations of the Old Gods' religion lead to conflict, culminating in Herekr's death and Freydis becoming ruler of Jomsborg. The most significant battle at the end of Season 2 occurs when Jarl Olaf Haraldsson challenges Freydis's rule in Jomsborg. She confronts him head-on, defeating Olaf in combat and solidifying her power. Heading into Season 3, Freydis emerges as the most influential character on the show.

Meanwhile, Harald and Leif journey to Constantinople in search of wealth and an army to challenge King Canute. Along the way, Leif falls in love with Mariam, who teaches him but tragically dies from illness. Harald, thinking he's found love with Elena, discovers she's promised to another, yet gains the army he needs to confront Canute.

In London, Queen Emma faces political intrigue with Earl Godwin after surviving an assassination attempt. With alliances shifting and new challenges arising, Season 3 promises more drama and intrigue.

Vikings: Valhalla season three: release date, timings, and more

Vikings: Valhalla season three is almost here, and fans are eagerly waiting for its release on Netflix. The series, a spin-off of the popular show Vikings, started in 2019 and continues the saga over a century later. Sadly, it was announced in October 2023 that this upcoming season will be the show's last.

Vikings: Valhalla season three premieres on Thursday, July 11, on Netflix. Viewers in Central America can watch it just after midnight PST (Pacific Standard Time).

East Coast viewers in the US can tune in at 3 am EST (Eastern Standard Time), while UK fans can start streaming from 8 am BST (British Summer Time). Most of Europe, an hour behind the UK, can expect the release around 9 am on July 11.

Vikings: Valhalla season three story plot

Season three promises to be exciting, following the intense events of the second season. Freydis, played by Frida Gustavsson, led a battle in Jomsborg against their leader Harekr (Bradley James), revealing his true nature and securing peace with Queen Aelfgifu (Pollyanna McIntosh).

With Harekr defeated, Freydis opened the temple and ended the town's inequality. Now, fans are eager to see what's next in store for the characters as the series concludes.

Vikings: Valhalla season 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

